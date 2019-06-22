Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why

Holly Hagan has proved that she’s the friend everyone deserves after hyping up one of Charlotte Crosby’s recent Instagram uploads.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been her pal’s biggest fan and has now left behind not one but three positive messages about how mint the 29-year-old looks in a black transparent jumpsuit.

Charlotte captioned the image with: “On the way to support the boy 🙌🏼 @aaroncgshore ✨ (Outfit tagged),” with fans rushing to find the source of each part of her outfit.

Cut to Holly with the comment: “You look INSANEEEE,” the additional message: “Best you’ve ever looked,” and the final and most on-point remark of: “Right wtf is this some kind of joke.”

After sifting through a bunch of great comments about the image, Char stumbled across all of Holly’s compliments and replied to the last one with: “What the hell ive onky@just seen these.”

Sophie Kasaei was also loving the shot, writing: “oh my lord” beneath the pic as a bunch of fans came clean about wanting to steal her wardrobe, shoes, bag, hair, make-up, and entire life.

“Right this is too much you look unbelievable charl,” one fan wrote, as another said that she should be the host of her very own makeover show: “This is amazing looking, I need a Charlotte makeover lol.”

We're now taking applications for the kind of friend who will always be on hand to like our Instagram posts, leave behind uplifting comments, and generally be the Holly Hagan to our Charlotte Crosby.