Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why

Everything is not what it seems

Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 10:12

Holly Hagan has proved that she’s the friend everyone deserves after hyping up one of Charlotte Crosby’s recent Instagram uploads.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been her pal’s biggest fan and has now left behind not one but three positive messages about how mint the 29-year-old looks in a black transparent jumpsuit.

On the way to support the boy 🙌🏼 @aaroncgshore ✨ (Outfit tagged)

Charlotte captioned the image with: “On the way to support the boy 🙌🏼 @aaroncgshore ✨ (Outfit tagged),” with fans rushing to find the source of each part of her outfit.

Cut to Holly with the comment: “You look INSANEEEE,” the additional message: “Best you’ve ever looked,” and the final and most on-point remark of: “Right wtf is this some kind of joke.”

Instagram

After sifting through a bunch of great comments about the image, Char stumbled across all of Holly’s compliments and replied to the last one with: “What the hell ive onky@just seen these.”

Sophie Kasaei was also loving the shot, writing: “oh my lord” beneath the pic as a bunch of fans came clean about wanting to steal her wardrobe, shoes, bag, hair, make-up, and entire life.

Instagram

“Right this is too much you look unbelievable charl,” one fan wrote, as another said that she should be the host of her very own makeover show: “This is amazing looking, I need a Charlotte makeover lol.”

We're now taking applications for the kind of friend who will always be on hand to like our Instagram posts, leave behind uplifting comments, and generally be the Holly Hagan to our Charlotte Crosby.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Directed to Tristan Thompson: “I Was Willing to Fight For You”
rio de janeiro’s vibrant backdrop hosts the ultimate combat spectacle
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
Get To Know The Fedz
Get To Know: The Fedz
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money
Florida's Sunshine City really does deliver on its promise
Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J
Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg For Publicly Shaming Her Nude Photos
What's Your Perfect UK Weekend Getaway?
Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode
Cardi B’s Wardrobe Malfunction Meant She Had To Perform In A Dress Robe
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official
An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth tease exciting new chapter
Holly Hagan Teases The Start Of An Exciting 'New Chapter' With Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Undergoes A Subtle Hair Transformation And Fans Are Loving The Results
This Childhood Memory From Holly Hagan Proves She Was Always Meant To Be Famous
Holly Hagan opens up about skin troubles
Holly Hagan Reveals Skin Troubles To Prove Instagram Perfection Isn't Real
Sophie Kasaei Saw A Familiar Face Trending On Pornhub And Her Reaction Is Priceless
Holly Hagan posing
Holly Hagan Opens Up About Her 'Horrific' Past Relationship
Holly Hagan C02 facial
Holly Hagan Confided In Love Island's Alexandra Cane Over CO2 Laser Facial
Holly Hagan Just Shut Down A Fan Who Implied She Doesn’t Have A Real Job
Holly Hagan Made THOUSANDS In One Day From This X-Rated Career Move
Holly Hagan Made THOUSANDS In One Day From This X-Rated Career Move

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Directed to Tristan Thompson: “I Was Willing to Fight For You”
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
New Smyrna Beach is Florida’s Best Kept Secret
New Smyrna Beach is Florida’s Best Kept Secret