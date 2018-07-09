Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided

Holly Hagan clearly isn’t the hugest fan of Adam Collard and Zara McDermott’s relationship after branding the Love Island duo “embarrassing” for their public declaration of love on ITV2.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Twitter to comment on the moment the 22-year-old admitted to Caroline Flack on After Sun that he’d properly fallen for his partner in the villa.

Let's all remind ourselves of the time Adam appeared as an extra on Geordie Shore...

Anyone who watches the series will know that their romance hasn’t been the smoothest on record. After the public voted Zara out, Adam tried to move on with contestant Darylle Sargeant but soon admitted he wasn’t feeling their vibe.

After leaving the villa himself, Adam has come forward to admit that he’s “totally” fallen for his partner, telling Zara and the entire audience: "The problem is I won the show too early - I do love you."

ITV2

While a bunch of fans think he might have turned over a new leaf, Holly took to Twitter to write that she isn’t 100% buying his message of love: “Didn’t he get with another girl the day after she left? I’ve missed about 5 eps but I’m so confused. Embarrassing.”

Didn’t he get with another girl the day after she left? I’ve missed about 5 eps but I’m so confused. Embarrassing https://t.co/cZq1oLv4qq — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) July 9, 2018

Fans were equally torn, with one person writing: “If he loved her he wouldn’t have kissed someone else as soon as she left,” while another argued that we should all stop fearing the worst and admit they're "adorable" together.

