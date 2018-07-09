Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided

The Geordie Shore lass isn't totally convinced by this romance...

Monday, July 9, 2018 - 14:29

Holly Hagan clearly isn’t the hugest fan of Adam Collard and Zara McDermott’s relationship after branding the Love Island duo “embarrassing” for their public declaration of love on ITV2.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Twitter to comment on the moment the 22-year-old admitted to Caroline Flack on After Sun that he’d properly fallen for his partner in the villa. 

Let's all remind ourselves of the time Adam appeared as an extra on Geordie Shore... 

Anyone who watches the series will know that their romance hasn’t been the smoothest on record. After the public voted Zara out, Adam tried to move on with contestant Darylle Sargeant but soon admitted he wasn’t feeling their vibe. 

After leaving the villa himself, Adam has come forward to admit that he’s “totally” fallen for his partner, telling Zara and the entire audience: "The problem is I won the show too early - I do love you."

ITV2

While a bunch of fans think he might have turned over a new leaf, Holly took to Twitter to write that she isn’t 100% buying his message of love: “Didn’t he get with another girl the day after she left? I’ve missed about 5 eps but I’m so confused. Embarrassing.”

Fans were equally torn, with one person writing: “If he loved her he wouldn’t have kissed someone else as soon as she left,” while another argued that we should all stop fearing the worst and admit they're "adorable" together.

Where do you stand on this? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

Latest News

MK - Press Pic
Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer
Three Lions
‘Three Lions’ Eyes The UK No.1 Spot Again Because It’s Coming Home
Justin Bieber predicted his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2016
Justin Bieber Predicted His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Way Back In 2016
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Drake, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
twenty one pilots
twenty one pilots Signal Return With Cryptic Emails & Tweets
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Questions You’ve Always Wanted To Ask A Body Piercer
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
From Kendall Jenner To Lili Reinhart: 7 Celebrities Who Refuse To Give Anything Away About Their Love Lives
Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It
Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 2 Highlights: Stormzy, Migos, Krept X Konan
Love Island&#039;s Alex insists he wasn&#039;t played by Muggy Megan
Love Island’s Alex Miller Has His Say On Claims Muggy Megan ‘Played’ Him
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Weighs In On Samira’s Love Island Experience
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Is ‘So Proud’ Of Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan As She Reveals They ‘Shouldn’t Be Underestimated’
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Watch Moment Love Island's Adam Collard Was A Geordie Shore Extra In Three-Way Snog With Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Are Calling For Someone 'Remotely Curvy' To Enter Love Island

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
The Weeknd Double Tapped Bella Hadid’s Fire IG Post and We’re Confused
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back