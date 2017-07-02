Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Channels Her Inner Scary Spice For Sizzling Wild Print Selfie

The Geordie Shore star is spicing up her life

Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 13:10

Holly Hagan thrilled fans when she showed off her wild side over the weekend.

The former Geordie Shore babe threw on her finest leopard print and channelled her inner Mel B.

Instagram

Uploading a snap of herself to Instagram on Saturday, the TV babe simply captioned it: “Scary Spice”.

Fans were thrilled with her get up – with many taking to the picture sharing app to declare their love of her look.

Getty

“Perfect” wrote on impressed fan, while another wrote: “Damn slay gurl” and others showed their appreciation via heart eyed emojis and fire emojis.

Coincidentally, Mel B hit headlines on Sunday – as it was revealed the Spice Girl is nearing bankruptcy.

According to reports, the singer has only £961 left in her company bank account after burning through her £38 million fortune due to her “extravagant lifestyle”.

Getty

The star is currently in the process of divorcing her husband Stephan Bellafonte with him reportedly demanding huge monthly spousal support sums of money.

A source told The Mirror: “Mel is an international superstar, still working as a judge on America’s Got Talent, but she only has a small amount of money in the bank, according to Companies House. People may be very surprised.”

