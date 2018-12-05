Holly Hagan Claps Back At Troll Who Criticised How The Geordie Shore Cast Dress

Holly Hagan has hit out at a fan who criticised the kind of outfits the Geordie Shore girls' put together.

It’s fair to say that none of the cast take any kind of trolling lying down; especially when it comes to their relationships, friendships, what they wear, or how they conduct their lives both on and offscreen.

Even though the gang don’t exactly dress up in rollnecks and trousers (which would also be fine) one troll out there argued that their dress sense on the show somehow isn’t ~fun~ enough.

“This show near new life get f**k of our screens because it is boring all woman so boring they don't how to dress all they want to wear boring trousers come should be wearing mini skirt and mini dresses not covering your bodies up,” he wrote.

Holly spotted the comment and couldn’t help but point out everything that was wrong with it: “Lee I don’t think you should be publicly announcing that you’re a pervy old man begging to see young girls in mini skirts,” she argued.

She also went on to tag Abbie Holborn in the message and joked: “@abbiegshore you’re boring coz you don’t wear mini skirts LOLLLLL.”

Weirdly enough, this comes a day after Holly left fans shook with an image of herself wearing a skintight red dress. Far from being a “boring” outfit, people in the comments section compared her to actual Jessica Rabbit and pointed out how incredible she looks.

Here's a thought: how about we let women wear whatever they want to wear?

