Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is

It's probably fair to say that the Love Island producers were sure to cast people of varying intelligence for this year's series, but Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan reckons a certain someone might be playing dumb to try and look "cute."

The lass went in on Hayley Hughes after she asked: "What's an earlobe?" in a game of dares that required her to lick said body part.

Taking to Twitter after the awkward moment, Holly Hagan wrote: "WHATS AN EAR LOBE 😑 I remember when I thought it was cute to act dumb 😩😅[sic]."

Shots fired!

And she didn't stop there, as she later went on to write: " 😅😅😅I think the older you get the more you realise intelligence is actually the most attractive quality 😂."

While it looks like Holly reckons it's all a bit of a front, we're pretty convinced she genuinely didn't know what an earlobe was tbh.

The lass also kinda came for Hayley for not enjoying Eyal's questions, in particular, what her fave animal is (an absolute must ask when getting to know someone).

We think it's probably fair to assume that Holly simply isn't Hayley's biggest fan.

Luckily though, Hols isn't trying to couple up with her and we still have faith Hayley will be successful in her quest for lobe, er, we mean love.

