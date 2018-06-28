Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback

Holly Hagan has absolutely no time for people slut-shaming women over their body count and has hit out at a fan who said girls need to “respect themselves” before they can expect a man to do the same.

The Geordie Shore lass waded into a debate about Love Island’s Megan being branded a “slag” by fellow contestant Laura, saying: “Your number does not make you a “slag”, the circumstance in which you slept with them determines that.

“If you’re single and not hurting anyone then you f**king do you. Don’t preach equality 1 min and be part of the problem the next.”

That prompted a fan to respond: “Makes me sad that young girls look up to this. Actively saying it’s ok to sleep with as many people as you want as long as they’re single. No, girls need to know their worth and respect themselves before any guy can respect them.”

Girls should know they can do whatever the hell they want with THEIR OWN lives without the fear of other girls judging them for it. You can have respect for yourself and have sex with someone casually. If that’s not you that’s ok.But if you judge others you’re part of the problem https://t.co/obqFQfouJp — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) June 27, 2018

Holly was having absolutely none of it and wrote: “Girls should know they can do whatever the hell they want with THEIR OWN lives without the fear of other girls judging them for it.

She added: “You can have respect for yourself and have sex with someone casually. If that’s not you that’s ok. But if you judge others you’re part of the problem.”

When another fan commented that this sums up why she “can’t hold a man down,” the 25-year-old clapped back: “I’ve been with my lad over a year you doughnut.. your sentence structure is poor also.”

