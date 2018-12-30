Holly Hagan Discusses Her Dream Wedding As She Teases Engagement Plans

Holly Hagan has opened up about the future of her and Jacob Blyth’s relationship and she can already see wedding bells on the horizon.

The Geordie Shore lass gave an interview to MailOnline where she confessed that she’s already picked out her dream engagement ring and sent pictures of the design to her boyfriend's phone.

Now check out Holly and Jacob Blyth's incredible Valentine's Day...

“He's definitely the one,” she said. “We've talked engagement, I've sent him the ring. He knows what ring I want.

“I've told him my size. I ordered a ring sizer for my finger. I've gone to the lengths to let him know what ring I want. I don't want him to be unprepared. It's good that he knows.”

As much as the 26-year-old is looking forward to a huge wedding ceremony, she’s pointed out that it wouldn’t make a difference to her if they decided to have a child before tying the knot.

“It wouldn't massively bother me, but if we got married we'd get married in Ibiza because it's so beautiful. And, I don't know how a child would fit into the day.”

The couple have already made plans to move in together after Holly revealed that they’re currently splitting their time between Newcastle and Manchester: “It'll be after summer because we don't know where he'll be with football. But, we'll make it work.”

It sounds like Jacob is definitely is a keeper, with Holly recently revealing that he pulled out all the punches this Valentine’s Day to make sure she felt loved and appreciated. What a guy.