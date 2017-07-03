Holly Hagan Dresses Like A Lamp Shade And The Internet Loves It

We actually love that Holly Hagan makes some daring fashion choices. They might not always pay off but at least she’s always, always being herself.

Getty

And the internet seems totally into her latest style risk - a black crop top with layered ruffled trousers.

“Tonight Matthew I'm going to be... a lamp shade,” the Geordie Shore star jokes on the caption accompanying her usual look.

But despite the totally LOL caption the compliments have poured in. As well as a whole heap of remarks basically declaring how hot Holly looks, featuring loads of fire and heart emojis, people actually want to copy the look, too.

“A smokin hot lamp shade,” says one follower. While another asks, “how does she pull these off so well? I’ll look like a right tit.”

“Love your outfit!!! Smart that,” says one fan of the look, “I NEED these trousers,” pleads another fan.

Holly’s come a long way since her days of OTT fake tan and dyed red hair.

Words: Olivia Cooke

Crazily shocking facts about all this year’s CBB housemates revealed!

