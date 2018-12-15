Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Eyes Up Acting Career With New Hollywood Role

Could the Geordie lass be heading for Netflix?

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 12:23

Holly Hagan has proved time and time again that she can pretty much do anything.

The reality star-turned-business entrepreneur seemingly has plans to add actress to her CV as she has confessed to her dream acting role after a certain A-lister was cast in her fave show.

Following the news of Miley Cyrus' upcoming appearance in the new season of Black Mirror, Holly told fans on Twitter that being cast on the Netflix megahit is on her bucket list.

"One thing I would love to be cast in is @blackmirror," the beauty tweeted in response to the news, which got fans buzzing about the possibility of seeing their favourite star on the massive show.

Instagram @HollyGShore

"Omg petition to make this happen?!" one excited fan tweeted back, while another encouraged Holly by simply saying "You would be amazing". All tea!

Between Geordie Shore, managing her hook-up dating app Holly's Hook Ups and beauty business Pretty Little Palettes, we're not even sure where she would find the time to start acting but we are totally here for it to be the next chapter in her ever-growing career.

Instagram @HollyGShore

Black Mirror is definitely a good goal to have in mind and would probably be a very serious, potentially disturbing role for her to have to take on, so maybe it's best she eases into it first.

Between this new revelation and the recent revival of her one-off foray into music, we have no idea what 2019 has in store for Miss Holly Hagan but we are ready.

What other shows would you like to see Holly act in? Let us know @MTVUK!

