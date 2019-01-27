Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins

Holly Hagan has proved that she’s the perfect person to have on your side during a fight after a cruel troll criticised how Gemma Collins looked in a recent picture.

The Geordie Shore lass has always made a point of supporting other women, which is why she refused to overlook a rude message about the TOWIE star’s downright gorgeous outfit from the 2019 National Television Awards.

Now check out the time Holly Hagan showed off her tattoo removal of Kyle Christie's face...

Most people were loving the reality star’s black gown, with Holly retweeting a picture from the event alongside the message: “Wow @missgemcollins you look absolutely stunning ”

Getty

Twitter

While plenty of people agreed with the sentiment, one troll out there decided to bring the mood down with the comment: “No she f**king doesn’t,” which – aside from being rude AF – is also clearly incorrect.

Deciding to name and shame the person outright, Holly retweeted his remark with the abrupt and absolutely perfect comment: “Nobody asked you James, keep scrolling.”

Twitter

Other fans soon came out to support her comment, with one person saying: “Ew at the negativity! She looked fantastic” and another pointing out that “keyboard warriors” always crawl out the woodwork at the worst possible moment.

As Holly recently shared on Twitter, she’s hoping that negativity will die out for good in 2019 and is calling for people to be a tiny bit kinder to each other going forwards.

“One day my timeline is just going to be full of strong women and men who empower and support one another without judgement or negativity. I have no time for anything else,” she said.