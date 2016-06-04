Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post

Not here for speculation that she digitally alters her images.

Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 13:26

Holly Hagan has officially no time for people who think she carefully edits her images before uploading them to Instagram.

The Geordie Shore lass has been forced to hit back about criticism of her body in the past and is still out here having to defend the fact that her thighs aren’t 100% blemish free. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses' sauciest images of all time...

The situation went down after Holly shared a shot of herself in a yellow polka dot bikini while hanging out by the pool with Jacob Blyth.

While there’s no denying she looks gorgeous in the shot, some people had some theories about the fact that her legs aren’t totally smooth: “Photoshop on the upper thigh is seriously visible. Looking good though, Holly,” one person said.

Batty and the Beast 🍑🤷🏼‍♂️

Batty and the Beast 🍑🤷🏼‍♂️

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

A fan soon leapt to Holly’s defense and pointed out that she has shared “video evidence” in the past proving that she does actually look like this IRL. 

The 25-year-old thanked said fan for her support, which prompted the original commenter to claim that Holly's legs still look a "bit strange" in the shot. 

THOSE LUMPS ARE FAT POCKETS!! I do NOT photoshop LUMPS into my legs!!!! Surely if I was going to photoshop I would photoshop them OUT!!!! not everyone has perfectly straight inner thighs!😅 photoshop police have a day off I'm perfectly happy with my imperfect lumpy legs 😂🙅🏼 #pointproven

Hitting out at the comment, Holls tagged the Instagram user and suggested she be more careful with her words: “In future you should probs refrain from telling a person her legs look “strange” because they ain’t perfectly straight.”

And to another fan who insisted that the image had been digitally edited, Holly added: “Why would I purposely photoshop lumps into my thighs? That is how my thighs are.”

Crikey. Looking gorgeous, Holly.

