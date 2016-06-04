Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post

Holly Hagan has officially no time for people who think she carefully edits her images before uploading them to Instagram.

The Geordie Shore lass has been forced to hit back about criticism of her body in the past and is still out here having to defend the fact that her thighs aren’t 100% blemish free.

The situation went down after Holly shared a shot of herself in a yellow polka dot bikini while hanging out by the pool with Jacob Blyth.

While there’s no denying she looks gorgeous in the shot, some people had some theories about the fact that her legs aren’t totally smooth: “Photoshop on the upper thigh is seriously visible. Looking good though, Holly,” one person said.

A fan soon leapt to Holly’s defense and pointed out that she has shared “video evidence” in the past proving that she does actually look like this IRL.

The 25-year-old thanked said fan for her support, which prompted the original commenter to claim that Holly's legs still look a "bit strange" in the shot.

Hitting out at the comment, Holls tagged the Instagram user and suggested she be more careful with her words: “In future you should probs refrain from telling a person her legs look “strange” because they ain’t perfectly straight.”

And to another fan who insisted that the image had been digitally edited, Holly added: “Why would I purposely photoshop lumps into my thighs? That is how my thighs are.”

Crikey. Looking gorgeous, Holly.