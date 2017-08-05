Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Holly Hagan has once again proved that she’s a total, utter worldie by posting a seriously sexy weekend selfie.

Meanwhile, we’ve spent 99% of this weekend stuck in our pyjamas. Apart from that 1%, where we shoved a hoodie over the top to go and get a pint of milk and a tub of ice cream.

We know how to live, right?

CHECK OUT MORE OF HOLLY'S SEXIEST SELFIES:

​

Treating fans to the pure sizzling snap on Instagram, Holly simply captioned the image with a black heart.

She also added a haircut emoji and a shoutout to those behind her proper BEAUT new poker-straight blonde locks (which we are huge fans of, of course).

#NewHairDon’tCare

This Newcastle babe’s Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei recently revealed that Holly would ‘definitely’ be up for a bit of a reunion, explaining that it’s something they discussed during a catch up at Charlotte Crosby’s house.

Writing in her column for new! magazine, Sophie said: “It was really funny because we just spent hours talking about old times. Holly said [she’d] definitely come back for a Geordie Shore reunion, and I just want that to happen so badly.”

SUNNY SATURDAYS ☀️💕 SUNNY SATURDAYS ☀️💕 A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

“Obviously we are the originals and we’ve been through so much together. We’ve been best friends for six years now.”

We are SO up for this!

Brand new Geordie Shore: Land Of Hope And Geordie starts 29th August on MTV at 10pm - and you can check out all the exclusive videos here: