Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Rachel Pilcher
Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 12:27

Holly Hagan has once again proved that she’s a total, utter worldie by posting a seriously sexy weekend selfie.

Meanwhile, we’ve spent 99% of this weekend stuck in our pyjamas. Apart from that 1%, where we shoved a hoodie over the top to go and get a pint of milk and a tub of ice cream.

We know how to live, right?

Treating fans to the pure sizzling snap on Instagram, Holly simply captioned the image with a black heart.

She also added a haircut emoji and a shoutout to those behind her proper BEAUT new poker-straight blonde locks (which we are huge fans of, of course).

🖤 Hair - @jameswsilk @easilockshair 💇🏼

🖤 Hair - @jameswsilk @easilockshair 💇🏼

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

#NewHairDon’tCare

This Newcastle babe’s Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei recently revealed that Holly would ‘definitely’ be up for a bit of a reunion, explaining that it’s something they discussed during a catch up at Charlotte Crosby’s house.

Writing in her column for new! magazine, Sophie said: “It was really funny because we just spent hours talking about old times. Holly said [she’d] definitely come back for a Geordie Shore reunion, and I just want that to happen so badly.”  

SUNNY SATURDAYS ☀️💕

SUNNY SATURDAYS ☀️💕

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

“Obviously we are the originals and we’ve been through so much together. We’ve been best friends for six years now.”

We are SO up for this!

Brand new Geordie Shore: Land Of Hope And Geordie starts 29th August on MTV at 10pm - and you can check out all the exclusive videos here:

