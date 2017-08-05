Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

We love it when past Geordie Shore stars return to the show - whether it’s permanently, a la Sophie Kasaei, or just for a short visit.

So we’re pretty excited to hear - via Sophie, funnily enough - that Holly Hagan is definitely up for returning to the family at some point.

Just to be clear, Sophie said definitely! DEFINITELY!

The girls caught up recently at Charlotte Crosby’s house, and they started to reminisce about their days in the Geordie Shore house.

“It was really funny because we just spent hours talking about old times. Holly said [she’d] definitely come back for a Geordie Shore reunion, and I just want that to happen so badly,” Sophie wrote in her latest column for new! magazine.

“Obviously we are the originals and we’ve been through so much together. We’ve been best friends for six years now,” she added.

Holly announced her departure from Geordie Shore in December 2016, and in an emosh Instagram post she said that the show changed her life forever.

“Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who's been involved in my Geordie Shore journey for the past 6 years,

“Considering I thought I was going to get p***ed for 6 weeks and thought I'd be going back to the call centre this has changed my life and I'll forever be grateful.”

We’d love to see you back out on the Toon with the rest of the family one day, Holly.

Brand new Geordie Shore: Land Of Hope And Geordie starts 29th August on MTV at 10pm

