Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Holly Hagan would return to Geordie Shore! Best. News. Ever!

Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 10:54

We love it when past Geordie Shore stars return to the show - whether it’s permanently, a la Sophie Kasaei, or just for a short visit. 

Copyright [Getty]

So we’re pretty excited to hear - via Sophie, funnily enough - that Holly Hagan is definitely up for returning to the family at some point. 

Just to be clear, Sophie said definitely! DEFINITELY! 

The girls caught up recently at Charlotte Crosby’s house, and they started to reminisce about their days in the Geordie Shore house. 

SUNNY SATURDAYS ☀️💕

SUNNY SATURDAYS ☀️💕

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

“It was really funny because we just spent hours talking about old times. Holly said [she’d] definitely come back for a Geordie Shore reunion, and I just want that to happen so badly,” Sophie wrote in her latest column for new! magazine. 

“Obviously we are the originals and we’ve been through so much together. We’ve been best friends for six years now,” she added. 

Holly announced her departure from Geordie Shore in December 2016, and in an emosh Instagram post she said that the show changed her life forever. 

Copyright [Getty]

“Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who's been involved in my Geordie Shore journey for the past 6 years,

“Considering I thought I was going to get p***ed for 6 weeks and thought I'd be going back to the call centre this has changed my life and I'll forever be grateful.”

We’d love to see you back out on the Toon with the rest of the family one day, Holly. 

Brand new Geordie Shore: Land Of Hope And Geordie starts 29th August on MTV at 10pm

Words: Olivia Cooke 

Check out these incredible/shocking/generally amazing facts about ALL the Celebrity Big Brother housemates

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Vicky Pattison and off to boot camp in Wales for a week and she&#039;s giving up gin!

Vicky Pattison’s Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Calvin Harris 2017

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

Britney Spears Concert Disrupted By Man Charging Onstage

Louisa Johnson Reveals Dream Hip-Hop Collaboration For Debut Album, Coming "Soon"

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...

Zedd Announces Collaborations With Sigrid and Khalid

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Yet Another Love Island Star Could Be Set To Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Becca D&#039;s DEADLY x MTV At Strawberries &amp; Creem Festival 2017

Becca Dudley Grills Shaggy, Wiley & More As She Takes DEADLY To Strawberries & Creem Festival

Zedd Admits He Couldn’t Handle Dating Selena Gomez Because Of All The Attention

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Channels Her Inner Scary Spice For Sizzling Wild Print Selfie

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Holly Hagan Reveals Just How Desperate Her Struggle With Anxiety Really Became

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Style

Holly Hagan Debuts The Incredible Result Of Intense Workout Regime In A Sexy Red-String Bikini

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is Quite Literally Red-Hot In A Seriously Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby Says It Felt ‘Amazing’ Seeing Holly Hagan Get Her Revenge On Kyle Christie On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

holly-hagan-anxiety
Life

Holly Hagan Opens Up About Panic Attacks And Reassures Fans "You Are Not Alone"

Trending Articles

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

TV Shows

9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Celebrity

Marty McKenna Chips In On Jemma Lucy And Sarah Harding's Celebrity Big Brother Feud

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’