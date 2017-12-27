Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Is Serving Up All The Fitness Goals In This Super Revealing Leotard

The former Geordie Shore lass couldn't be any more toned if she tried.

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 11:17

The rest of the world might be lost in that weird funk between Christmas and New Year’s Eve but Holly Hagan has proved that she hasn’t fallen off the exercise wagon one bit in a mint selfie.

The former Geordie Shore lass has a figure that can be best described as a knockout and fans are currently picking their jaws off the floor after witnessing her latest leotard-based Instagram upload.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore gang going into detail about the most shocking reality TV moments of 2017...

While we’re currently working our way through a second box of chocolates in one day, Holly has slipped on the most unforgiving item of clothing in existence and still managed to look like a total worldie.

She captioned the image: "Tis the season to be jolly. @motelrocks love this little number. 💕✨#motelrocks.”

''Tis the season to be jolly @motelrocks love this little number. 💕✨#motelrocks

Fans had a whole lot to say about the 10/10 shot, with Holly having a bunch of marriage proposals to sift through when she gets a bit of downtime: “You are on fire gorgeous 💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥. You are the best in all over the world with your sexy curves,” one admirer wrote.

Alongside a whole heap of fire and heart-eye emojis, others drew comparison to Kim Kardashian herself and were desperate to know the secrets to Holly’s super-toned body: “Damn girl you are f**king slaying it," another pointed out.

Instagram

Well, they make a good point. Anyone else feeling a tiny pang of regret about their festive overindulgence? 

Let us know your thoughts with a tweet over @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

