Holly Hagan Is Serving Up All The Fitness Goals In This Super Revealing Leotard

The rest of the world might be lost in that weird funk between Christmas and New Year’s Eve but Holly Hagan has proved that she hasn’t fallen off the exercise wagon one bit in a mint selfie.

The former Geordie Shore lass has a figure that can be best described as a knockout and fans are currently picking their jaws off the floor after witnessing her latest leotard-based Instagram upload.

While we’re currently working our way through a second box of chocolates in one day, Holly has slipped on the most unforgiving item of clothing in existence and still managed to look like a total worldie.

She captioned the image: "Tis the season to be jolly. @motelrocks love this little number. 💕✨#motelrocks.”

Fans had a whole lot to say about the 10/10 shot, with Holly having a bunch of marriage proposals to sift through when she gets a bit of downtime: “You are on fire gorgeous 💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥. You are the best in all over the world with your sexy curves,” one admirer wrote.

Alongside a whole heap of fire and heart-eye emojis, others drew comparison to Kim Kardashian herself and were desperate to know the secrets to Holly’s super-toned body: “Damn girl you are f**king slaying it," another pointed out.

Instagram

Well, they make a good point. Anyone else feeling a tiny pang of regret about their festive overindulgence?

