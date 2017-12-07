Holly Hagan Is Ridiculously Relatable As She Asks Not To Be Judged For Her Latest Antics

Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan just became the most relatable person with a hangover ever as she asked not to be judged for her questionable state.

While the lass usually steps out an absolute 10/10, she held her hands up to looking a bit worse for wear as she braved the outside world after a heavy night.

Take a look at the video to see Holly Hagan's amazing transformation over the years..

Taking to Twitter to apologise in advance to anyone that might have the pleasure of coming across her, she wrote: "It’s official this is the worst I’ve ever looked. Can’t believe I’m in public I apologise on behalf of anyone who sees me."

"I swear I was a 10 for at least 5 minutes last night don’t judge me 😩," added the reality star.

Twitter/HollyGShore

Don't worry Holly, we have literally all been there (some of us more often than we care to admit, tbh), and fair play to you for getting mortal on a school night.

Her decision to venture outside probably came as she embarked on a quest for literally anything to cure her dire hangover. Especially judging by her three separate tweets that read: "Never" "Drinking" "Again."

Never — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 7, 2017

Drinking — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 7, 2017

Again — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 7, 2017

That girl needs an orange Lucozade and an endless supply of scran pronto, and who are we to judge how she looks on her mission to save herself.

One person who is definitely not as sympathetic as us is Sophie (or should we say Sophia) Kasaei, who replied to one of her tweets with a ruthless: "Shut Up."

Shut up — ☮ Sophie ☮ (@SophieKasaei_) December 7, 2017

Not today Satan https://t.co/5o13jNzgPV — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 7, 2017

"Not today Satan," responded the suffering star. Something tells us Hagan is NOT a woman to be crossed today.

Thanks for being our hangover spirit animal Hols, wishing you the speediest of recoveries.