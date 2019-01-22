Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial

Just when fans thought Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan couldn’t become any more relatable, she goes and drops her first ever makeup tutorial on YouTube and the lass isn’t just talented, but super endearing too.

Spending a lot of the video reminding her fans that she’s not a pro when it comes to putting together a full face and commenting on her lack of editing skills, she’s got us all hooked, and her followers are down for the new content.

The Geordie lass captioned the video with: “Hi dolls, so I know this is pretty long and isn’t the best filming/editing and I’m not 100% comfortable talking to myself yet, but I had so much fun filming and learning how to edit!”

“Hopefully I’ll get better in time,” she adds. “If you want me to do more videos please like and subscribe to let me know. Please be kind, thank you.”

Her subscribers began commenting in support of the star’s new channel, with one saying that they can really see the glow-up from when Holly first started starring in Geordie Shore.

“Holly your makeup looks so stunning!” The fan commented. “I remember how you used to do your makeup when you first went on Geordie Shore and girl, you've got talent now!”

Another subscriber called the reality star an “inspiration,” with others asking for her to make sure she keeps dropping new YouTube videos. One fan even pointed out how lovely it is to see Holly being so “genuine and honest.”

Keep the positivity coming!