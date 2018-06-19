Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting

Holly Hagan has jumped to the defence of Lateysha Grace after a fan questioned why the Million Dollar Baby star hadn’t encouraged daughter Wynter to stop using a dummy.

The Geordie Shore lass spotted an interaction between the mum-of-one and a social-media user and chimed in that she had also used a dummy until she was four-years-old and has never experienced any dental issues since.

The fan’s initial comment read: “Love ‪#milliondollarbaby & have been a fan of lateysha grace since day one of the valleys!! You can see she’s a wonderful mum & serious about the hustle but I can’t understand why she’s still allowing wynter to have a dummy. The permanent damage them things cause Speech etc [sic]”

Lateysha responded: “Thanks for the compliment..... but it’s her comfort and I tried to take it off her before and she was traumatised my mum and siblings all had their dummies until late and there speech and teeth are fine [sic]”

That’s when Holly waded into the debate with her own experience, saying: “Teesh I had mine til 4 and a half and my sister was 7 and a half and we are absolutely fine,” which Lateysha went on to RT on her own profile.

As for whether Lateysha is in the market for more parenting advice, she responded: “Exactly! She’s happy at them end of the day not gonna take it off her because of myths.”

