Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up

Holly Hagan has proved that she’s the real MVP after leaping to the defence of Sophie Kasaei when trolls began criticising her make-up.

The Geordie Shore lass is never one to sit back and let people make cruel remarks about her friends, which is why she couldn’t resist responding when a fan pointing out a tiny discrepancy between Sophie’s hair line and her contouring.

The situation all went down when Holly shared an image of the duo at a recent event: “Thank you @boohoo for the most amazing Christmas dinner at @mengaerie_restaurant

While most people agreed that the girls looked incredible, one person out there replied that there was a tiny shadow at the top of Sophie’s forehead: “I’m the only person that sees the gap between Sophie’s hair line and her contouring?”

Holly pointed out that this kind of negativity is helpful to absolutely no-one: “And what are you gaining from pointing that out and laughing at her?” she clapped back.

Fans also came to Soph’s defence, with another person arguing: “It’s the lighting in the picture that makes it look that way cause if you look on Soph’s Instagram she has a pic from the same night and it’s perfect make-up.”

The vast majority of people spotted no flaws in the image, with a separate fan responding: “Two beautiful prettiest and cutest women in the world,” as another said: “Two absolutely stunning girls in this picture.”

Go on, Holly!