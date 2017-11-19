Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Is that really you, Charlotte Crosby?

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 11:20

Holly Hagan may have just shared the ultimate throwback photo.

The former Geordie Shore babe shared a classic snap of herself alongside Charlotte Crosby from four years ago.

Think Holly's transformation is incredible? Watch: The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations

And wow! The two ladies both look utterly incredible - and almost unrecognisable!

The snap originates from the 2013 series of Geordie Shore when the cast went Down Under to take over Australia.

Instagram

And it shows Holly will bright purple hair - and Charlotte with straight dark hair.

"Aw look what I found! Top of the Sydney tower 4 years ago ☺️ #barneyandcharlotte,” Holly wrote as she shared the image on Instagram.

Instagram

Fans were left gobsmacked by the photo and flooded Holl’s comments section with feedback.

And it seems Holly herself couldn’t get enough of the snap - as she left a couple more comments herself.

Seemingly shocked by her bright purple hair, she wrote: "what was I thinking thought I was so cool."

Copyright [Getty]

And also added, perhaps a little tongue-in-cheek: "gorgeous me.”

Gorgeous then, gorgeous now, if you ask us!

Holly Hagan Instagram

