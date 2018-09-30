Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery

The Geordie Shore lass is having absolutely none of it.

Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 12:43

Holly Hagan has hit out at a troll who slammed both reality stars and people who make the decision to undergo cosmetic surgery.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Twitter to point out that it’s nobody’s business what she does with her own body and said that “random strangers” shouldn’t pass judgement on people they don’t even know.

Now get checking out Aaron Chalmers' incredible tattoo transformation... 

The whole thing kicked off when someone posted a comment on one of Che Mcsorley's old posts in honour of the 25-year-old’s birthday. 

Beneath the images, they wrote: “Literally what’s wrong with modern Britain - this photo. Fillers, fake tan, fake lashes, hair extensions, veneers, implants, high fades and a sense of importance mixed with zero talent.”

Holly was having none of it, and clapped back: “I’ll tell you what’s more wrong with “modern Britain” .. RANDOM STRANGERS caring about what other people who THEY DONT KNOW are doing with their OWN LIVES!!”

One fan went on to summarise the drama with the comment: “What's wrong with the world today is people growing balls behind a keyboard, judging what others are doing & trolling them. As long as you're a good person & doing you without hurting anyone else, why should others care so much. Focus on your own lives, step away from the keyboard.”

@backgriduk

This comes after Holly made sure that all the women on her timeline know their worth with the message: “Only weak ass insecure boys will use you “past” as an excuse to justify not being with you. If they can’t handle it that’s on them not you. You don’t have to apologise or feel bad for living a single life WHILST BEING SINGLE!  ”

Hear, hear. 

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
From Meghan Markle To Blake Lively: 6 Celebrities Who Hit Out At Photoshop
Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery
Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress
Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Mixed Feelings About Taking Sweetener On Tour
Ariana Grande and her dog Toulouse on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
From Ariana Grande to Chloe Ferry: An A-Z of Celebrity Dogs, Pigs and Other Pets
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices
Celebs who had mega showdowns with their ex&#039;s new flame
From Justin Bieber To Blac Chyna: 7 Celebs Who Had Showdowns With Their Ex’s New Flame
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Love Island&#039;s Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake
Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'
Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez were each other&#039;s first kiss.
Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jess Glynne, Kanye West, Olly Murs
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes & More!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks

More From Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Roasting Holly Hagan For This Comment About Her Relationship
CBB&#039;s Emma Willis grills Roxanne Pallett followin
CBB: Is Emma Willis A National Treasure Following Roxanne Pallett Interview?
Holly Hagan on Instagram 2018
Holly Hagan Reveals Sexy Dark-Haired ‘Alter Ego’
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan defend Gabby Allen on CBB
CBB: Holly Hagan Defends Gabby Allen After She's Branded A 'F***ing B**ch' By Natalie Nunn
Chloe Ferry has three million instagram followers
Chloe Ferry Reaches Mind Blowing Follower Milestone Plus ALL The Geordie Shore Stars' Follow Count
Holly Hagan Explains What She’ll Tell Her Grandchildren About Being On Geordie Shore
Holly Hagan’s Priceless Comeback When A Troll Asked What She Brings To The World

Trending Articles

Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi