Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery

Holly Hagan has hit out at a troll who slammed both reality stars and people who make the decision to undergo cosmetic surgery.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Twitter to point out that it’s nobody’s business what she does with her own body and said that “random strangers” shouldn’t pass judgement on people they don’t even know.

The whole thing kicked off when someone posted a comment on one of Che Mcsorley's old posts in honour of the 25-year-old’s birthday.

Beneath the images, they wrote: “Literally what’s wrong with modern Britain - this photo. Fillers, fake tan, fake lashes, hair extensions, veneers, implants, high fades and a sense of importance mixed with zero talent.”

Holly was having none of it, and clapped back: “I’ll tell you what’s more wrong with “modern Britain” .. RANDOM STRANGERS caring about what other people who THEY DONT KNOW are doing with their OWN LIVES!!”

One fan went on to summarise the drama with the comment: “What's wrong with the world today is people growing balls behind a keyboard, judging what others are doing & trolling them. As long as you're a good person & doing you without hurting anyone else, why should others care so much. Focus on your own lives, step away from the keyboard.”

@backgriduk

This comes after Holly made sure that all the women on her timeline know their worth with the message: “Only weak ass insecure boys will use you “past” as an excuse to justify not being with you. If they can’t handle it that’s on them not you. You don’t have to apologise or feel bad for living a single life WHILST BEING SINGLE! ”

Hear, hear.