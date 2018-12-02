Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback

Watch out Ariana Grande! The Queen of Pop is coming back...

Sunday, December 2, 2018 - 11:26

Holly Hagan may be a Geordie by day but she’s a pop sensation by night.

Our Geordie fave is currently embracing the resurgence of her iconic foray into the world of music, as her cover of Kelis’ ‘Milskhake’ does the rounds in the club circuit.

That’s right, Holly’s solo tune has resurfaced, being hailed as "iconic" and "amazing" and, honestly, we couldn't agree more.

A fan shared a video of her song going off in the club and sent it to the reality star to let her know "your song is iconic", which Holly just loved.

Instagram/HollyGShore

The video shows two drag queens serving up choreography to Holly's luscious vocals as she la-la-la-la-la warms it up.

Holly faced a hefty bit of backlash for her move into music when she surprisingly released the cover back in 2014, however the lass has always had a big voice and certainly has the type of vivacious personality to be a pop star.

Instagram/HollyGShore

Will the comeback of 'Milkshake' make Holly think about returning to the studio in 2019? Perhaps a release of Kelis' 'Trick Me' is next on the cards?

Considering she simply shared the video by saying "hahaha amazing" like you do when you reply on auto-pilot to your mates' WhatsApp group, we're not sure she's that fussed about it tbh. Although, we're glad it's been brought back to our attention because it's always worth revisiting...

Holly Hagan - Milkshake (Out Now)

What a moment. Holly Hagan, never change.

