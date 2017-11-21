Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

When she's not giving us the motivation to actually make use of our gym membership, Holly Hagan spends her time dropping the most incredible selfies on Instagram.

The former Geordie Shore lass has pretty much knocked the ball out the park this time after deciding to pair a scarlet bardot dress with thigh-high PVC leather boots.

Let's all get checking out Holly Hagan's incredible transformation over the years...

A quick browse of her profile proves that she isn't the kind of girl to play it safe when selecting an outfit, and fans are currently picking their jaws off the floor at one particular look.

After captioning the shot with the simple message: "No ketchup," Holly's followers decided to flood her profile with a load of positive messages: "DAMN GURLLLLL 😍 slay 🔥"

While a bunch of fans wanted to know exactly where to purchase those shiny boots, others made some fairly valid points: "That is pure and utter sexiness. Jesus, you should be arrested for looking that good."

This isn't the only image that has attracted a whole lot of attention recently, after Holly proved that she looks just as mint in a simple tracksuit. "Either a chav or a queen there’s no in between ❌," she wrote.

Solid proof that some girls just get all the luck. Thoughts on rocking those PVC boots at work?

