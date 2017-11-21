Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

The former Geordie Shore lass just knocked it out the park with this incredible outfit.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 16:37

When she's not giving us the motivation to actually make use of our gym membership, Holly Hagan spends her time dropping the most incredible selfies on Instagram.

The former Geordie Shore lass has pretty much knocked the ball out the park this time after deciding to pair a scarlet bardot dress with thigh-high PVC leather boots. 

Let's all get checking out Holly Hagan's incredible transformation over the years...

A quick browse of her profile proves that she isn't the kind of girl to play it safe when selecting an outfit, and fans are currently picking their jaws off the floor at one particular look.

After captioning the shot with the simple message: "No ketchup," Holly's followers decided to flood her profile with a load of positive messages: "DAMN GURLLLLL 😍 slay 🔥"

No ketchup 🆘❌🚨

No ketchup 🆘❌🚨

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

While a bunch of fans wanted to know exactly where to purchase those shiny boots, others made some fairly valid points: "That is pure and utter sexiness. Jesus, you should be arrested for looking that good."

This isn't the only image that has attracted a whole lot of attention recently, after Holly proved that she looks just as mint in a simple tracksuit. "Either a chav or a queen there’s no in between ❌," she wrote.

Either a chav or a queen there’s no in between ❌

Either a chav or a queen there’s no in between ❌

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

Solid proof that some girls just get all the luck. Thoughts on rocking those PVC boots at work? 

Let us know with a tweet over @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Holly Hagan's Rock Solid Abs Are The Only Gym Inspiration We'll Ever Need

Marnie Simpson And Holly Hagan Offer Support To Teenage Girl Who Was Bullied In Nasty Group Chat

9 MTV Reality TV Stars With A Secret Music Talent, From Holly Hagan And Zahida Allen To Joel Corry And Pauly D

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Met Up At Little Mix&#039;s Manchester gig
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Hung Out At The Little Mix Show Last Night And Had The Most Fun

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 15 l Cast Reveal Their Wish For Next Series

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot

Celebrity

I'm A Celeb 2017: This Is How Much Contestants Are Actually Paid

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant