Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Holly Hagan has announced an exciting new venture that she's been working on which is set to give fans the chance to have a "kinker" sex-life than ever before. How? Because she's only gone and designed her own personal range of sex-toys, and there's something for everybody.

The former Geordie Shore lass has explained that her range has been created to help people become more experimental in the bedroom. "So I am super excited about creating a sex toy range for all you kinky people out there who love experimenting in the bedroom or wherever takes your fancy‍," she began.

LET'S ALL GET CHECKING OUT THE TIME HOLLY SAID GOODBYE TO GEORDIE SHORE ONCE AND FOR ALL...

Revealing that her line of toys can spice up the bedroom antics of both couples and lonely single pringles out there, she said: "Whether you are single or in a relationship I'm sure there will be something that will tickle your fancy (no pun intended lol)."

Not being remotely diplomatic about her favourite Cherry Blossom product Holly held up a bright pink design and captioned the Instagram image: "The RO80 bullet 7 speed I'm holding is my fave! 6 million sold already so I know I'm not alone 😂🙈 loads of colours available and they're INSANE," she boasted.

Instagram

This comes amid reports that Holly's relationship with Jacob Blyth is going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment. "Things have really cooled off between Holly and Jacob since Marbella,” a source told The Sun Online. “She’s barely mentioned him at all, and everyone’s worried that they’re on the rocks and about to split.”

Fans were left more concerned than ever about the state of their romance after Holly posted a Twitter message about how grateful she is to have supportive pals: “Don't know what I'd do without my friends right now," she wrote.

Thoughts on Holly's enterprise? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.