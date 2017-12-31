Holly Hagan Posts Emotional New Year’s Eve Message, ‘For The First Time In My Life I Feel Like Me’

Holly Hagan’s come a long way since the early days of Geordie Shore, and like a lot of people at New Year she’s reflecting back on her year/life/where she’s at as a person rn.

And we have to say that it’s really awesome to hear that Holly is happier and more confident than ever - in fact she feels like she's her true self.

The Geordie Shore lasses share their 2018 New Year's resolutions

“I honestly can’t even put this year into words but all I can say is for the first time in my life I feel like me,” she begins her Instagram post.

“I’m doing what I want to do whenever I want to do it. I’ve felt so free and discovered what I want, what I don’t want, and what I’ll never put up with again,” she adds.

Hols is the happiest she’s ever been and is super positive about this new year, and it's thanks to all her friends that she's in such a good place.

“I’ve never in my life experienced the happiness I’ve felt this year, and have managed to make so many new positive and inspiring friends.

Copyright [Getty]

“To everybody who’s had an impact on my life this year thank you so much for being in my life ❤️ let’s make 2018 another one to remember 🙌🏼,” she finished.

We just want to give Holly a huge hug right now.

The Geordie Shore lasses share their 2018 New Year's resolutions