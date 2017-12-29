Holly Hagan Posts Pic Of Her Kim Kardashian-Worthy Booty And Embraces Her Cellulite

While the rest of the world is hibernating under fifteen jumpers, Holly Hagan is looking amazing and giving us serious body positivity goals for the New Year.

The Geordie Shore babe has continued to fill her Instagram with drop dead amazing pictures of her incredible (not to mention hard-earned) figure, and she’s just shown that she has a peachy derrière to rival even Kim Kardashian's.

But what we’re in total awe of is her body confidence, because if you look (and you really have to look quite hard) you’ll see a tiny hint of cellulite. But instead of using Photoshop to get rid of it, Holly has decided to embrace her natural body just the way it is.

“SPA DAYS (Yeah that’s cellulite I’m ok with it),” she captioned the red hot shot.

We love Holly’s attitude to her body, it actually makes her look even more incredible!

