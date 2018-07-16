Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop

The Geordie Shore star looks UNREAL.

Monday, July 16, 2018 - 16:32

This isn't the first time Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has had to defend herself against Photoshop accusations, but she's letting the haters know loud and clear that what you see is the real deal.

The babe took to Instagram to upload a full-body mirror shot, showing off her abs of steel and gorgeous NON-EDITED legs.

Hit play on the video to watch Charlotte Crosby flash more than she bargained for as she performs gymnastics in the street...

Explaining that she's close to nakey nakey naked because it's so damn hot out, she began her caption: "Too hot for clothes 😅."

Don't worry hun, we feel ya.

Instagram/HollyGShore

She continued: "I’m aware my legs aren’t perfectly straight. No I haven’t photoshopped them like that. Having to constantly post this on every photo of them is getting boring, can you all just accept they’re my legs and not “bad photoshop”

"THANKS ☺️," concluded her message.

Hopefully, this will be the last time Holly has to defend herself against the false accusations, but lord knows the trolls can be relentless.

Instagram/HollyGShore

Fortunately, the post was met with some lovely comments from the lass's fans, like: "Wow so sexy 😳😳😳😳," and: "Looking hot af girl🔥🔥 my thighs are exactly the same! Have been my whole life and will be forever 💖💁🏼‍♀️."

Take it from us Hols, you look UNREAL.

