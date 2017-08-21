Holly Hagan Reckons Celebrity Big Brother's Sarah Harding Would Fit In On Geordie Shore

Holly Hagan has opened up about her opinion of the Celebrity Big Brother housemates this year and she's convinced that Sarah Harding could make a move over to Geordie Shore and fit in seamlessly with the rest of the gang.

While she's currently locked in a romance with Chad Johnson that seems to be going from strength to strength, Holly has come forward to announce that some of Sarah's antics in the house prove she'd mesh well with Scotty T and co.

Taking to Twitter to reveal her thoughts on that moment Sarah figured out that everyone in the house (bar Chad) had put her up for nomination, Holly wrote: "Sarah is so Geordie Shore."

We're not too sure if she's eager on seeing Sarah hitting the Toon with Sophie Kasaei and gorging on chicken nuggets with Chloe Ferry but it would definitely make interesting viewing, no?

This comes as pal Marnie Simpson has revealed her thoughts on the Celebrity Big Brother housemate, and she's already made it plain as day that she's rooting for Sarah to go ahead and win the competition.

"I feel so sorry for Sarah Harding as she seems to be struggling in CBB, but I'd love her to win," she wrote in Star. "She's had hard time in recent years and strike me as insecure and a bit of an outcast. Winning the show would give her a much-needed confidence boost."

