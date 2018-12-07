Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth

The Geordie Shore lass opened up about her relationship on Instagram.

Friday, December 7, 2018 - 10:20

Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan has opened up about her plans to start a family with her footballer boyf, Jacob Blyth.

Holly chatted to her fans on Instagram about her relationship, and she revealed exactly when she wants to have some little radgies running around.

Play the video to watch Holly open up about her skin...

A fan asked the lass where she sees herself in five years, and she replied: "In my dream house with my boyfriend and our babies."

So in just five years, it looks like Holly is hoping for more than one little baba on the scene.

While the pair aren't living together rn, Holly revealed: "I think I'll move to Manchester next year," which is where Jacob currently has an apartment.

Instagram/hollygshore

But it looks like there's just a bit more fun to be had before they get busy making babies, as Holly revealed their plans to legit live with Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie in Manchester.

Can't even imagine how fun that place would be tbh.

Holly let us in a little bit more about how she and Jacob got together, sharing: "We met in Ibiza and I think our first date was when we stayed out in Marbs after everyone went home and [we] just had a little holiday. It was only like the 3rd time I'd met him."

Instagram/hollygshore

Now that's first date goals.

We've seen Holly get up to some radgie antics on Geordie Shore, so it was natural for one fan to wonder how Jacob feels about her "crazy past."

"It's never something that's even been mentioned tbh. He's so laid back, nothing really bothers him," Holly revealed.

Getty

Yaaas, he's a keeper.

Don't forget to watch Holly on Geordie Shore next Tuesday at 10pm on MTV!

 

 

Latest News

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List
The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Opens Up On Instagram | MTV Celeb
Holly Hagan Claps Back At Troll Who Criticised How The Geordie Shore Cast Dress
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Explains How Things In The House Have Changed Since She Was Last With The Family – Exclusive
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Calls Out Fan Who Asked If She Really 'Needs' All That Make Up
Holly Hagan Reveals The One Weird Thing Her Boyfriend Does When No-One’s Watching
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Shares Side By Side Boob Pics To Show The Difference After Breast Reduction

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split