Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth

Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan has opened up about her plans to start a family with her footballer boyf, Jacob Blyth.

Holly chatted to her fans on Instagram about her relationship, and she revealed exactly when she wants to have some little radgies running around.

A fan asked the lass where she sees herself in five years, and she replied: "In my dream house with my boyfriend and our babies."

So in just five years, it looks like Holly is hoping for more than one little baba on the scene.

While the pair aren't living together rn, Holly revealed: "I think I'll move to Manchester next year," which is where Jacob currently has an apartment.

But it looks like there's just a bit more fun to be had before they get busy making babies, as Holly revealed their plans to legit live with Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie in Manchester.

Can't even imagine how fun that place would be tbh.

Holly let us in a little bit more about how she and Jacob got together, sharing: "We met in Ibiza and I think our first date was when we stayed out in Marbs after everyone went home and [we] just had a little holiday. It was only like the 3rd time I'd met him."

Now that's first date goals.

We've seen Holly get up to some radgie antics on Geordie Shore, so it was natural for one fan to wonder how Jacob feels about her "crazy past."

"It's never something that's even been mentioned tbh. He's so laid back, nothing really bothers him," Holly revealed.

Yaaas, he's a keeper.

