Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again

The Geordie Shore lass opened up on Instagram questions.

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 11:03

Holly Hagan has opened up about the moment she saw Kyle Christie again, which will be aired on Tuesday night's Geordie Shore.

The lass took to Instagram stories last night to discuss tons of topics with her fans, and a few were keen to know exactly how she felt seeing her ex-boyfriend again.

Play the video to see Holly share her relatable af skin concerns...

One fan asked her: "What was it like seeing Kyle again? Did all the anger come back?"

And she replied: "In all honesty, I felt absolutely nothing and couldn't really understand why he was there. Anything that needed to be said was said 3 years ago."

Instagram/HollyGShore

Eek.

Someone else asked if she found it hard filming with him again, and she admitted "no" because he wasn't there for very long.

It's pretty clear that Holly couldn't be more over her ex boyf, and she offered a bit of stellar advice to a fan who needed some help going through a breakup.

Referencing her own last breakup, Holly said: "I was really lucky and was over it before it ended. Now I'm with someone amazing who treats me in a way I was always told I didn't deserve to be treated!"

Instagram/HollyGShore

She added: "So just remember sometimes things don't work out because something much better is waiting ❤️."

Never has a truer word been spoken.

Everyone is worthy of being treated like the absolute kween that they are, and we're so glad Holly has found a man willing to step up to the plate.

Don't forget to catch Holly and Kyle's reunion on Geordie Shore Tuesday at 10pm on MTV!

Now watch a teaser of the moment...

 

 

Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
