Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love

The Geordie Shore lass has a point.

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - 10:32

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan isn't holding back any punches as she reveals that finding love with her new beau Jacob Blyth has made her realise that he exes are “d**kheads.”

The lass seems to have finally moved on from any damage past relationships left her with, as she feels nothing for her previous boyfriends. 

Watch Holly Hagan show her tattoo laser removal of Kyle Christie's face >>> 

Talking to the Mirror at the season two launch party of The Charlotte Show, Holly was asked if the secret to her new relationship was keeping it private and whether or not her previous relationships didn’t work out because they played out in the public eye.

But it turns out that there’s only one reason her past relationships didn’t live up to expectations, as she said: “It's because they were all d***heads.”

Instagram

The lass then went on to explain how she feels about her exes rn, adding: “I don't wish them ill, but I don't wish them well either, I just feel nothing for them.”

In a recent Instagram post, Holly got super real about her new relationship and why it’s working so well, writing: “We keep our private life private, only the people closest to us will understand even half of what we’ve had to face this past year...”

Instagram

“But we’ve always had each other through the good, the bad and ridiculously unlucky, I don’t think I’ve ever met a person like him."

You know what they say, the best way to get over someone is to get under another… That’s better.

Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
