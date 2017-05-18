Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

It’s a well known fact that Holly Hagan and Charlotte Crosby will always have each other’s backs.

So when one fan decided to hit out at her for not publicly messaging Charlotte many happy returns on her birthday, Hols was having none of it.

as @HollyGShore and @Charlottegshore fell out everyone wished her Happy Birthday accept holly x — Lucy (@LucyMoo06453243) May 17, 2017

Responding to the claim they’d fallen out, Holly wrote: “This is what pisses me off do you not think she was the first person I spoke to when I woke up!!! Just because it's not on social media.”





This is what pisses me off do you not think she was the first person I spoke to when I woke up!!! Just because it's not on social media 🙄 https://t.co/UM7obPUChZ — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) May 17, 2017

Yep, there really is another world outside of Twitter, people.

In other Holly related news, the former Geordie Shore lass has found a wholly unorthodox way of getting clean.

Laying down on an ironing board, Hols was then given a thorough once over with a broom by Rogan O’Connor.

Different strokes, eh?

