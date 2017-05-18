Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 08:47

It’s a well known fact that Holly Hagan and Charlotte Crosby will always have each other’s backs.

So when one fan decided to hit out at her for not publicly messaging Charlotte many happy returns on her birthday, Hols was having none of it.

Responding to the claim they’d fallen out, Holly wrote: “This is what pisses me off do you not think she was the first person I spoke to when I woke up!!! Just because it's not on social media.”

Yep, there really is another world outside of Twitter, people.

In other Holly related news, the former Geordie Shore lass has found a wholly unorthodox way of getting clean.

Laying down on an ironing board, Hols was then given a thorough once over with a broom by Rogan O’Connor.

Different strokes, eh?

Now let's have a look at what advice Sophie Kasaei would give HOlly now she's single...

Latest News

Harry Styles' Mystery 'Carolina' Girl Has Finally Been Revealed

Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

You Won't Believe What Stunt Jemma Lucy Has Pulled AGAIN After Getting Major Beef For It Last Time

Chris Cornell, Of Soundgarden & Audioslave Fame Dies Aged 52

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In

Jemma Lucy's Most Outrageously Naked Moments EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

More From Holly Hagan

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Style

Holly Hagan Debuts The Incredible Result Of Intense Workout Regime In A Sexy Red-String Bikini

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is Quite Literally Red-Hot In A Seriously Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby Says It Felt ‘Amazing’ Seeing Holly Hagan Get Her Revenge On Kyle Christie On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

holly-hagan-anxiety
Life

Holly Hagan Opens Up About Panic Attacks And Reassures Fans "You Are Not Alone"

Holly Hagan gets her revenge on Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Holly Hagan Finally Gets Her Brutal Revenge On Kyle Christie With MASSIVE Face Tattoo

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Hits Our At Twitter Trolls Who Are Just 'Jealous' Of Her

Holly Hagan shows off tiny waist in new instagram video
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Shows Off Her Super Tiny Waist In Instagram Vid

Celebrity

Kyle Christie's Ex Chelsea Barber Admits That She Was Relieved Holly Hagan Quit Geordie Shore

Celebrity

The Most Dramatic Celebrity Makeovers EVER!

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber Reveals Ex Kyle Christie Has 'Been In Touch' After Holly Hagan Split

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Brings Back The Belfie With A Super Sexy Snap

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her

Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

Style

Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion