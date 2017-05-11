Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 13:47

Holly Hagan’s shown off yet another new look on her Instagram page, and this time she’s taken inspiration from the world’s most famous plastic woman. 

Copyright [Instagram]
And if you can’t guess from looking at her big eyes, long blonde hair, and pouty lips Holly’s actually captioned this pic, “I’m a Barbie now,” so there’s no doubting who’s look she’s copying. 

Holly’s not the only celeb to embrace her inner Barbie recently. Kylie Jenner’s shoot for Flaunt magazine saw her dress up at the plastic fashion icon too. 

The Geordie Shore star also opened up about her mental heath recently, “For the first time in my life I'm truly happy and I'm so grateful every single day,”

“I’m the girl who is always gunna have anxiety, but I'm also the girl who's telling you it doesn't have to control your life,” she wrote on Instagram. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

