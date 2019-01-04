Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure

The Geordie Shore babe documented her trip for a number of cosmetic procedures.

Friday, January 4, 2019 - 16:59

Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan has documented her most recent cosmetic procedures, which include smile line removal and a cheek filler top up.

The lass went for a top-up in honour of the new year, and shared before and after clips with her fans on Instagram.

Play the video to see Holly Hagan's cosmetic procedure results...

"I'm just getting a few top-ups for the New Year, removing my smile lines and a bit in my cheeks so I'll let you lot know how it goes," Holly explains to the camera whilst awaiting the procedure, with numbing cream where her smile lines were.

Holly shared the results immediately after the procedure, explaining to her followers: "So I've just left MAC Aesthetics and my cheeks and smile lines are done. I'm really pleased with them, I really hate my smile lines so I'll be glad when that's settled."

Instagram/hollygshore

Posing inside the reception area, Holly thanked the company who performed the procedures on Instagram: "Thank you @mcaesthetics.ukfor my treatments today 💕all fresh for the new year and filming 🙌🏼."

Holly has been open in the past about undergoing cosmetic procedures, and she recently documented her breast reduction surgery.

Instagram/HollyGShore

The babe went from a FF to a DD, joking that her new Geordie Shore catchphrase would have to be: "I’m dangerous, I’m dirty and I’ve got double Ds 😂."

It goes without saying that any cosmetic is a pretty big decision and not one that should be made lightly.

We're glad Holly is pleased with the results!

Latest News

Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Instagram accounts that will cure your wanderlust.
Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes
Rage 2
6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Sam Smith &amp; Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Dermot Kenned
Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online
Netflix movies
The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Documents Cosmetic Procedure | MTV Celeb
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Shares Screenshot Of Her First Ever Texts With Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan and her boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Embraces 'WAG' Life With Jacob Blyth
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Tease Marriage Proposal Plans
Holly Hagan shows off toned abs
Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Eyes Up Acting Career With New Hollywood Role
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Opens Up On Instagram | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian