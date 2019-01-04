Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure

Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan has documented her most recent cosmetic procedures, which include smile line removal and a cheek filler top up.

The lass went for a top-up in honour of the new year, and shared before and after clips with her fans on Instagram.

Play the video to see Holly Hagan's cosmetic procedure results...

"I'm just getting a few top-ups for the New Year, removing my smile lines and a bit in my cheeks so I'll let you lot know how it goes," Holly explains to the camera whilst awaiting the procedure, with numbing cream where her smile lines were.

Holly shared the results immediately after the procedure, explaining to her followers: "So I've just left MAC Aesthetics and my cheeks and smile lines are done. I'm really pleased with them, I really hate my smile lines so I'll be glad when that's settled."

Instagram/hollygshore

Posing inside the reception area, Holly thanked the company who performed the procedures on Instagram: "Thank you @mcaesthetics.ukfor my treatments today 💕all fresh for the new year and filming 🙌🏼."

Holly has been open in the past about undergoing cosmetic procedures, and she recently documented her breast reduction surgery.

Instagram/HollyGShore

The babe went from a FF to a DD, joking that her new Geordie Shore catchphrase would have to be: "I’m dangerous, I’m dirty and I’ve got double Ds 😂."

It goes without saying that any cosmetic is a pretty big decision and not one that should be made lightly.

We're glad Holly is pleased with the results!