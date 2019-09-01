Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity

Holly Hagan has shared the most powerful piece of advice for anyone out there struggling to make peace with how their body looks in the mirror.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram Stories to participate in a fan Q&A and it wasn’t long before the questions turned to important topics such as bullying, online trolls, and body acceptance.

Instagram/HollyHagan

When asked what she would say to insecure fans, she said: “I find it so hard to answer this question because I feel like a hypocrite. I endured quite heavy abuse based on how I looked and I did succumb to the pressures of this industry and society in general.

“So for me to sit here and say “just love yourself as you are” I know that isn’t always enough. And how can I tell other people to do that when I couldn’t do it myself.

Instagram/HollyHagan

“But what I will say is regardless of your size or the way you look doesn’t determine your worth or how you should be treated.

"We are so much more than just our external shell and I wish I could have learnt that sooner. Be a good person and let your beauty shine from within.”

Opening up about how she’s grown a thicker skin over the years, she added: “I’ve fully accepted who I was and I’m proud of who I’ve become.

Instagram/HollyHagan

"Calling me fat/ugly/slag I’ve heard it all before it doesn’t bother me now," she concluded. "My goal is to help others who aren’t at that point of acceptance yet.”

Well said, Holly.