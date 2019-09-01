Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity

"We are so much more than just our external shell"

Sunday, September 1, 2019 - 10:11

Holly Hagan has shared the most powerful piece of advice for anyone out there struggling to make peace with how their body looks in the mirror.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram Stories to participate in a fan Q&A and it wasn’t long before the questions turned to important topics such as bullying, online trolls, and body acceptance.

Instagram/HollyHagan

When asked what she would say to insecure fans, she said: “I find it so hard to answer this question because I feel like a hypocrite. I endured quite heavy abuse based on how I looked and I did succumb to the pressures of this industry and society in general.

“So for me to sit here and say “just love yourself as you are” I know that isn’t always enough. And how can I tell other people to do that when I couldn’t do it myself.

Instagram/HollyHagan

“But what I will say is regardless of your size or the way you look doesn’t determine your worth or how you should be treated.

"We are so much more than just our external shell and I wish I could have learnt that sooner. Be a good person and let your beauty shine from within.”

Opening up about how she’s grown a thicker skin over the years, she added: “I’ve fully accepted who I was and I’m proud of who I’ve become. 

Instagram/HollyHagan

"Calling me fat/ugly/slag I’ve heard it all before it doesn’t bother me now," she concluded. "My goal is to help others who aren’t at that point of acceptance yet.”

Well said, Holly. 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Chloe Ferry&#039;s 24th birthday
Chloe Ferry Had An Emotional Birthday Morning With A Blinged Out Rolex
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Using Alice Marie Johnson to Sell Shapewear
Kim Kardashian’s Home Is Crawling With Tarantulas And The Images Are Petrifying
Billie Eilish Slams A Magazine For Publishing A ‘Topless’ Image Without Her Consent
Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV
Get To Know Griff
Get To Know: Griff
Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out
Troye Sivan Puts An Interviewer On Blast For Asking A ‘Wildly Invasive’ Question
Club MTV
Club MTV's Freshers Tour Is Back For 2019!
How Normani Feels About ~That~ Wardrobe Malfunction During Her VMA Performance
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit
2019 VMAs - Normani
2019 VMAs: Watch The Performances!
Taylor Swift - 2019 VMAs
2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
2019 MTV VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco
2019 VMAs: How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Holly Hagan Slams "Vile" Trolls For Body-Shaming Her In Gym Video
Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth tease exciting new chapter
Holly Hagan Teases The Start Of An Exciting 'New Chapter' With Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Undergoes A Subtle Hair Transformation And Fans Are Loving The Results
This Childhood Memory From Holly Hagan Proves She Was Always Meant To Be Famous
Holly Hagan opens up about skin troubles
Holly Hagan Reveals Skin Troubles To Prove Instagram Perfection Isn't Real

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry&#039;s 24th birthday
Chloe Ferry Had An Emotional Birthday Morning With A Blinged Out Rolex
Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Using Alice Marie Johnson to Sell Shapewear
Kim Kardashian’s Home Is Crawling With Tarantulas And The Images Are Petrifying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Billie Eilish Slams A Magazine For Publishing A ‘Topless’ Image Without Her Consent
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit