Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'

The Geordie Shore lass got real with her followers on Instagram.

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 10:49

Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan has taken to Instagram to get real about body image.

The babe shared a full-body shot of herself in a thong and sports bra, revealing that she would "never" usually show her legs in public.

Play the video to watch Kyle Christie finally chop off his 'mop'...

Taking to the caption, Holly said she has always been ashamed of her cellulite.

"When the lighting is doing everything for your abs but not a lot for your saggy knees 🤦🏼‍♀️😂," she began her caption.

instagram/hollygshore

The lass went on to say: "If you know me you’ll know I NEVER get my legs out in public and If I take a photo with them out you can guarantee I’ve taken the photo in flat light where it is shady because quite frankly cellulite is something I’ve always felt ashamed of 😩."

Holly says that she and her pals joke that she's "built like an oil rig," because of her sturdy base (amazing description).

And it seems her inspirational post is all in the name of helping her embrace herself in all her glory: "I cant post on here telling you all to love and accept your flaws because I don’t love and accept mine yet. However one day I hope that I will 🙌🏼 ."

Instagram/HollyGShore

Before signing off, Holly shared a hashtag that spoke to us on a spiritual level; #primarkthongsarelife.

Yes, they are.

A fan commented saying they loved that she chose not to edit the picture, and Holly replied: "I usually would of smoothed my legs but I'm trying to embrace them more as much as I dislike them I suppose this is the first step."

One person who clearly lavs the "oil rig" is Holly's boyf, Jacob Blyth, who wrote: "JESUS WEPT FIT. You are absolutely amazing and don't let anybody ever tell you anything different 😍❤️🔥."

Instagram/hollygshore

We have to agree that Holly looks like a complete worldie, and we should all embrace the things we might see as "flaws," because they're what makes us unique.

Nice one, Holly.

Don't forget to catch the Geordie Shore finale tonight at 9pm on MTV!

 

