Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Peachy af.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 10:48

Catch an update from MTV News...

Holly Hagan has posted an update from her fitness trip in Thailand and she's so pleased by the results that she's posted a belife of incredible proportions to prove how those workouts are really coming along.

The ex Geordie Shore lass has been keeping fans in the loop when it comes to her two-week stint at the popular retreat, having claimed that she feels more at "home" there than ever and is excited to improve her body strength.

Posting a seriously peachy shot of her behind, Holly posed up a storm in her Calvin Klein undies and revealed that all those rigorous lunges have made a serious difference to getting her booty toned up. 

Because I look better from behind 🤷🏼‍♀️🍑 Bikini - @goguyclothing Hair - @easilockshair

Because I look better from behind 🤷🏼‍♀️🍑 Bikini - @goguyclothing Hair - @easilockshair

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

This comes after Holly was full of positive things to say about her trip: "Day two in thailand and already feeling so much better," she wrote on Instagram. "It's crazy how at home I feel here  [🤗]  can't wait to see how much stronger I can get over the next two weeks.”

Day two in thailand and already feeling so much better ❤️🌈 it's crazy how at home I feel here 🤗 can't wait to see how much stronger I can get over the next two weeks 💪🏼 incorporating my @hollysbodybible routines into my workouts mixing it up is KEY 🙌🏼

Does that mean more belfies are to come? Potentially, maybe. 

Latest News

Rihanna Has Been Seen Kissing A Man And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Jedward Wreak Havoc On The Flight To Stockholm To Meet Their Single AF Dates

Big Brother 2017: Public Voting Stats Reveal The Housemates Most In Danger Of Eviction

Kendrick Lamar Releases His 'ELEMENT.' Video and It's Amazing

Fan Account Of The Week: @CharliePuthUK

Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Once Saved His Nephew’s Life

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Marnie Simpson Makes A Dig At Casey Johnson's Date: 'She Wears So Much Makeup'

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Jennifer Lawrence Calls Paparazzi A ‘F**king Loser’ After He Touched Her Dog

Kylie Jenner Just Dropped A Sunglasses Collection With Quay And It Looks Insane

J.K. Rowling Reveals More Than We Ever Needed To Know About How Wizards Poop

You Better Work, Beach: Israel Names Beach After HRH Britney Spears

Marty McKenna reveals which Ex On The Beach singleton would die first on a desert island

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Reveals Why He'd 'Probably Die First' If He Was Stuck On A Desert Island - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Gets Stood Up On Her Single AF Double Date With Casey Johnson

The Chainsmokers At Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Jonas Blue & RAYE Throw Epic Party For 50,000 People At Isle Of MTV 2017

Rude Bird Interrupts Perrie Edwards' Dream Vacation To Poo On Her

Ex On The Beach’s Brad Hayward Says ‘Unpredictable’ Nicole Dutt Will Be’ F*cking Wounded’ About Being Kicked Out The Villa And Not Seeing Him – Exclusive

The Chainsmokers Are Well Up For A Game Of Thrones Cameo

Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson Go In Hard On Farrah Abraham

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Holly Hagan Reveals Just How Desperate Her Struggle With Anxiety Really Became

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Style

Holly Hagan Debuts The Incredible Result Of Intense Workout Regime In A Sexy Red-String Bikini

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is Quite Literally Red-Hot In A Seriously Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby Says It Felt ‘Amazing’ Seeing Holly Hagan Get Her Revenge On Kyle Christie On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

holly-hagan-anxiety
Life

Holly Hagan Opens Up About Panic Attacks And Reassures Fans "You Are Not Alone"

Holly Hagan gets her revenge on Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Holly Hagan Finally Gets Her Brutal Revenge On Kyle Christie With MASSIVE Face Tattoo

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Hits Our At Twitter Trolls Who Are Just 'Jealous' Of Her

Holly Hagan shows off tiny waist in new instagram video
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Shows Off Her Super Tiny Waist In Instagram Vid

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Feels "Petrified" By Her Relationship With Stephen Bear

A Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Duet Has Appeared

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Regularly Stalks Vicky Pattison's Instagram

Stephanie Davis Left 'Devastated' After Sex Tape Leaks Online Without Her Consent