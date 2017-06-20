Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Catch an update from MTV News...

Holly Hagan has posted an update from her fitness trip in Thailand and she's so pleased by the results that she's posted a belife of incredible proportions to prove how those workouts are really coming along.

The ex Geordie Shore lass has been keeping fans in the loop when it comes to her two-week stint at the popular retreat, having claimed that she feels more at "home" there than ever and is excited to improve her body strength.

Posting a seriously peachy shot of her behind, Holly posed up a storm in her Calvin Klein undies and revealed that all those rigorous lunges have made a serious difference to getting her booty toned up.

This comes after Holly was full of positive things to say about her trip: "Day two in thailand and already feeling so much better," she wrote on Instagram. "It's crazy how at home I feel here [🤗] can't wait to see how much stronger I can get over the next two weeks.”

Does that mean more belfies are to come? Potentially, maybe.