Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Slams "Vile" Trolls For Body-Shaming Her In Gym Video

The Geordie OGs beauty urges people to "unfollow" following most recent abuse...

Ross McNeilage
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 09:43

Holly Hagan's fight for an easy life isn't up yet as the reality superstar faces more superficial backlash.

The Geordie OGs star's social media was targeted with tirades of abuse, body-shaming and surgery-shaming after she shared a simple video of her working out at the gym but she's not having it.

Instagram @hollygshore

"I need to make [it] VERY clear that regardless of whether you have surgery or not, that does NOT mean you can never go to the gym foor the rest of your life," she said via her Instagram Stories.

"Or that you should be banned from all gyms, or that you can't post a photo or video working out. My caption CLEARLY states that is my first session [...] and the only thing being promoted is how good the f**king gym is!"

Instagram @hollygshore

After seeing that the video's comments section were filled with nasty comments about her appearance, she reminded people of the various reasons that people choose to exercise as it's not just a physical fix.

"Not only does training help the body but it helps the mind," she said. "Not everyone you see in a gym is there to lose weight. It helps massively with anxiety and depression."

Instagram @hollygshore

"To make me scared of posting showing myself working out is just vile. I could never go out of my way to be that bothered by someone."

Just in case the haters missed the memo, Holly made it clear what to do, saying: "My body my choice! UNFOLLOW ME."

First session with @real_life_health_and_fitness and I am FUCKED!! Followed them for awhile and never seen so many dead bodies after sessions 😂 I was actually so nervous because I think were all guilty of not training to our maximum when we are alone but here there’s no excuse which is why their results are the best I’ve ever seen 🙌🏼 Im not here to get skinny I want to be fit and be able to lift some heavy weight coz no joke I’m a weak ass bitch right now 😅 excited to start seeing some progress 🙏🏼

That's how you do it, girl! Also, did they watch the video? Holly was doing more in her first session than we could in our fifth!

Our Geordie OGs star looks incredible and is a star for always bravely calling out bullying and looking after her mental health.

Watch Geordie OGs every Wednesday at 9pm on MTV UK...

