Holly Hagan Slams "Vile" Trolls For Body-Shaming Her In Gym Video

Holly Hagan's fight for an easy life isn't up yet as the reality superstar faces more superficial backlash.

The Geordie OGs star's social media was targeted with tirades of abuse, body-shaming and surgery-shaming after she shared a simple video of her working out at the gym but she's not having it.

"I need to make [it] VERY clear that regardless of whether you have surgery or not, that does NOT mean you can never go to the gym foor the rest of your life," she said via her Instagram Stories.

"Or that you should be banned from all gyms, or that you can't post a photo or video working out. My caption CLEARLY states that is my first session [...] and the only thing being promoted is how good the f**king gym is!"

After seeing that the video's comments section were filled with nasty comments about her appearance, she reminded people of the various reasons that people choose to exercise as it's not just a physical fix.

"Not only does training help the body but it helps the mind," she said. "Not everyone you see in a gym is there to lose weight. It helps massively with anxiety and depression."

"To make me scared of posting showing myself working out is just vile. I could never go out of my way to be that bothered by someone."

Just in case the haters missed the memo, Holly made it clear what to do, saying: "My body my choice! UNFOLLOW ME."

That's how you do it, girl! Also, did they watch the video? Holly was doing more in her first session than we could in our fifth!

Our Geordie OGs star looks incredible and is a star for always bravely calling out bullying and looking after her mental health.

Watch Geordie OGs every Wednesday at 9pm on MTV UK...