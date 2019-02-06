Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan knows her way around a makeup brush. Facts. Now the reality TV babe has taken her skill set to a whole new level by transforming herself into the legendary Cleopatra.

To no surprise, Holly’s fans are obsessing over the ancient Egyptian look. She took to her Instagram feed to post a video of the makeover, with the caption: “Cleopatra vibes in my @carlbembridgehair wig.”

Her fans decided to let Holly know that they want (like the rest of us) a step-by-step tutorial on how she achieved the makeup look, with one commenting: “This look is amazing and you are stunning (as always). Please make a YouTube tutorial for this makeup.”

The comment was quickly backed up with: “Tutorial please!” As another fan asked Holly for a complete hair change, commenting: “Dye your hair black it’s so you.”

Instagram

A fourth fan didn’t let an opportunity slip them by either, as they hilariously quoted ‘Cleopatra’S Theme’ by boss ass 90’s girl group Cleopatra, with: “Cleopatra coming atcha.” If you’re a 90s child, you just know.

Holly recently dropped her first ever makeup tutorial on YouTube after fans encouraged her to share her talents with them, and now we can only hope that she’ll release a full tutorial of her latest makeover soon.

It is what we all deserve after all…

