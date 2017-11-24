Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

The former Geordie Shore lass has ditched the soft blonde and gone full-throttle Ice Queen.

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 08:52

At this point we're all fully aware that Holly Hagan could tip an entire tub of multi-coloured hair dye on her head and still look mint, but her latest transformation might just be our favourite one yet.

The former Geordie Shore lass decided that the time was ripe to switch up her hair colour once again, and what better idea than to go full-on ice blonde in celebration of the Winter months?

Let's all get checking out Holly Hagan's incredible transformation over the years...

Holly debuted the results of her new do on Instagram alongside a special shout out to the man behind the creative vision: "When @jameswsilk@easilockshair turns you into the ICE QUEEN ❄️" 

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with some pointing out that they almost scrolled past the upload before realising it was actually Holly. "Omg I didn't even recognise her til I looked at the name," one wrote.

When @jameswsilk @easilockshair turns you into the ICE QUEEN ❄️ - - - - @easilockshair still have a huge online sale make sure you check it out 💕

Another responded: "I am legit living for your hair girl 😍😍😍😍," while someone else kept things simple and concise with the incredible reply: "O B S E S S E D W I T H Y O U R L O O K R N."

The praise didn't stop there, with more fans calling for Holly's hairdresser to win an "award" for his magic. "Holly you don’t understand how much you suit this hair colour! Wow😍😍 you look absolutely amazing😘"

UNREAL 👅 dress only £15 crazy 40% OFF EVERYTHING @lasulaboutique BLACK FRIDAY hurry ends today guys 🙌🏼👄 can't stop shopping 👉🏼 lasula.com #blackfriday #lastchance

What with Selena Gomez and Holly Hagan rocking ice-blonde hair, we're fully ready to spend an entire day at the hairsalon trying to recreate the look.

 

 

 

 

 

