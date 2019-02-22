Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted

Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan has shared her most recent cosmetic procedure with her fans, and we must say this one isn't for the faint-hearted.

The lass took to her Instagram story to reveal she's undergoing laser treatment to tighten her skin, sharing actual footage of the whole thing going down.

Play the video to see Holly Hagan undergo the scary looking procedure...

The lass shared a clip of the procedure taking place, writing: "My fully ablative Co2 laser treatment with @drhconsult,"

She added: "You can actually see the skin tightening if you look close," before making it clear that the treatment was gifted to her as per Instagrams new guidelines. We stan a queen who plays by the rules!

Instagram/hollygshore

Holly could be seen with a metal shield over her eyeball, which she called a "crazy metal eye shield to protect my eyes."

The babe could be heard squealing a bit as the laser penetrated the skin, and she said: "I can smell my skin burning."

Eek! We have to say she was seriously brave throughout the whole thing.

Instagram/hollygshore

Hopefully, the procedure will pay off, and Holly's skin will be looking as fresh as the day she was born.

It goes without saying cosmetic enhancements aren't for everyone, and it's always worth doing as much research as possible if you decide to undergo any procedure.

For a guide to cosmetic procedures, head over to the NHS website.