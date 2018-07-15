Holly Hagan Wants Fans To VOTE On Whether She Should Undergo This Surgical Procedure

Holly Hagan has taken to social-media to reveal that she’s thinking about making a major change to her appearance but needs a little push from her fans before she pencils the procedure in.

The Geordie Shore lass has always been open about her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery but has now revealed that she isn’t 100% happy with the overall impact her breast implants have on her looks.

Let's get checking out Holly Hagan's incredible transformation over the years...

Using the vote feature on Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old decided to get the public involved about whether she should bite the bullet and remove the implants, writing: “I think it’s time to remove my breast implant what y’all think?”

The two options were either “Yes get them out” or “No keep the melons” and it looks like an overwhelming majority of her followers are hoping that she’ll trust her instincts and go for a more natural look.

When one fan came forward to ask: “Why are you thinking to remove breast implants?” she responded: “Because they make me look 20 times bigger than I am and when I have children I’m scared they’ll be a triple Z.”

Having defended her decision to go under the knife in the past, she previously said on Twitter: “Sick of people on Instagram expecting us to raising their children.

“When I got a Boobjob I didn’t think “omg maybe I shouldn’t do this because some woman’s child (who I don’t even know) might feel self-conscious about her own boobs. Like come on, get a grip.”

Fingers crossed Holly will be happy with whichever option she chooses.