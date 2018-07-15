Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Wants Fans To VOTE On Whether She Should Undergo This Surgical Procedure

The Geordie Shore lass is clearly hoping the public will help make her mind up

Sunday, July 15, 2018 - 10:37

Holly Hagan has taken to social-media to reveal that she’s thinking about making a major change to her appearance but needs a little push from her fans before she pencils the procedure in.

The Geordie Shore lass has always been open about her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery but has now revealed that she isn’t 100% happy with the overall impact her breast implants have on her looks. 

Let's get checking out Holly Hagan's incredible transformation over the years... 

Using the vote feature on Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old decided to get the public involved about whether she should bite the bullet and remove the implants, writing: “I think it’s time to remove my breast implant what y’all think?”

The two options were either “Yes get them out” or “No keep the melons” and it looks like an overwhelming majority of her followers are hoping that she’ll trust her instincts and go for a more natural look.

Instagram/HollyHagan

When one fan came forward to ask: “Why are you thinking to remove breast implants?” she responded: “Because they make me look 20 times bigger than I am and when I have children I’m scared they’ll be a triple Z.”

Having defended her decision to go under the knife in the past, she previously said on Twitter: “Sick of people on Instagram expecting us to raising their children. 

“When I got a Boobjob I didn’t think “omg maybe I shouldn’t do this because some woman’s child (who I don’t even know) might feel self-conscious about her own boobs. Like come on, get a grip.”

Fingers crossed Holly will be happy with whichever option she chooses. Let us know your thoughts on this with a tweet @MTVUK. 

Latest News

From Kim Kardashian To Katy Perry: 9 Celebrity Divorces That Will Put You Off Marriage For Life
From Rihanna To Kylie Jenner: 8 Celebrity Beauty Brands That Have Broken The Mould
Josh Ritchie Proves He Has The Best Chat With This 10/10 Response To Charlotte Crosby
Taylor Swift Had The Best Reaction After Two Fans Got Engaged At Her Meet And Greet
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
Holly Hagan Wants Fans To VOTE On Whether She Should Undergo This Surgical Procedure
The 7 Richest Child Stars
Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Jelena to Jailey: Justin Bieber's Relationship Timeline
Love Island Fans Are Angry About This Samira Scene Being Cut Out
Scarlett Johansson Dropped From Transgender Movie Role After Backlash
Celebrities who&#039;ve wowed us with their transformations from brunette hair to blonde
People Are Donating Money To Help Kylie Jenner Become A Billionaire
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on Instagram, 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Cosy In Hot Tub Snap
Childish Gambino performing live
New Music Round-Up: Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Sigrid
From Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson to Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber: 8 Celeb Couples Whose Exes Reacted To Their Engagements
Marnie Simpson strips naked for Instagram
Marnie Simpson Strips Completely Naked In Cheeky New Snap
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Breaks Her Social Media Silence Following Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement
Ariana Grande goes topless on the God Is A Woman cover
Ariana Grande Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Paint For The Cover Of Her New Song 'God Is A Woman'
Gaz Beadle shares cute moment with his son Chester
Gaz Beadle Shares The Cutest Moment With His Son Chester
Henry Cavill Apologises For Controversial Comments About The #MeToo Movement
This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Wants Fans To VOTE On Whether She Should Undergo This Surgical Procedure
Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Weighs In On Samira’s Love Island Experience
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Is ‘So Proud’ Of Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan As She Reveals They ‘Shouldn’t Be Underestimated’
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement
Holly Hagan Wants Fans To VOTE On Whether She Should Undergo This Surgical Procedure
Marnie Simpson strips naked for Instagram
Marnie Simpson Strips Completely Naked In Cheeky New Snap
Celebrities who&#039;ve wowed us with their transformations from brunette hair to blonde
People Are Donating Money To Help Kylie Jenner Become A Billionaire
Josh Ritchie Proves He Has The Best Chat With This 10/10 Response To Charlotte Crosby
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours
Love Island Fans Are Angry About This Samira Scene Being Cut Out
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Jelena to Jailey: Justin Bieber's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift Had The Best Reaction After Two Fans Got Engaged At Her Meet And Greet
From Kim Kardashian To Katy Perry: 9 Celebrity Divorces That Will Put You Off Marriage For Life