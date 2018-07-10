Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV

The Geordie Shore lass has responded to claims certain scenes were shot twice.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 17:43

Holly Hagan has given her input into a debate about whether Georgia and Jack were asked to kiss for a second time during the episode of Love Island that has effectively left the villa in chaos.

The Geordie Shore lass understandably has some experience when it comes to reality TV and announced that she was confused by people’s “shock” surrounding the recent conspiracy theory.

While we're here, let's all remind ourselves of the time Adam Collard was an extra on Geordie Shore... 

Responding to a news article that was tweeted out with the message: “Does this ‪#LoveIsland clip prove Georgia and Jack's kiss was filmed more than once?” the 25-year-old lass said it isn’t uncommon for certain things to be filmed twice due to technical issues.

“Why are people so shocked at this? It’s tv?” she responded. “Sometimes a camera focus is off or there’s an issue with sound and things have to be filmed again. It’s not a live stream.”

There’s also the fact that multiple cameras film scenes on these kind of programmes and that any discrepancies in the shot can often be put down to different angles. One fan suggested this themselves, writing: “And I’m sure there’s more than one camera.”

ITV2

Pouring cold water on the conspiracy theory once and for all, a separate fan took to the comments section to argue that one of the screengrabs was from when the Islanders arrived on the date, while the other (including *that* kiss) featured them leaving. 

What do you guys think? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.

Latest News

Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
North West Makes Her Modelling Debut In High-Fashion Fendi Campaign
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps
Caroline Flack Confirms Split From Fiancé Andrew Brady: “It Was Not Meant To Be”
Did Maisie Williams Just Give Away The Ending To Game Of Thrones?
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Tease Joint Collab Album
The Best Vegan Makeup And Skincare
Camila Cabello Launches A Havana Inspired Make-Up Collection With L’Oreal Paris
Hailey Baldwin was once rooting for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez AKA Jelena
Hailey Baldwin Was Actually Rooting For Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Once Upon A Time
Kylie Jenner Just Dissolved All Her Lip Fillers And Fans Can’t Believe The Difference
Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Engagement: Everything You NTK From Justin's Confirmation To Selena Gomez's Reaction
MK - Press Pic
Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer
Three Lions
‘Three Lions’ Eyes The UK No.1 Spot Again Because It’s Coming Home
Justin Bieber predicted his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2016
Justin Bieber Predicted His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Way Back In 2016
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Drake, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Weighs In On Samira’s Love Island Experience
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Is ‘So Proud’ Of Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan As She Reveals They ‘Shouldn’t Be Underestimated’
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Watch Moment Love Island's Adam Collard Was A Geordie Shore Extra In Three-Way Snog With Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps
Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Engagement: Everything You NTK From Justin's Confirmation To Selena Gomez's Reaction
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Kylie Jenner Just Dissolved All Her Lip Fillers And Fans Can’t Believe The Difference
Caroline Flack Confirms Split From Fiancé Andrew Brady: “It Was Not Meant To Be”
Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie