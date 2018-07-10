Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV

Holly Hagan has given her input into a debate about whether Georgia and Jack were asked to kiss for a second time during the episode of Love Island that has effectively left the villa in chaos.

The Geordie Shore lass understandably has some experience when it comes to reality TV and announced that she was confused by people’s “shock” surrounding the recent conspiracy theory.

While we're here, let's all remind ourselves of the time Adam Collard was an extra on Geordie Shore...

Responding to a news article that was tweeted out with the message: “Does this ‪#LoveIsland clip prove Georgia and Jack's kiss was filmed more than once?” the 25-year-old lass said it isn’t uncommon for certain things to be filmed twice due to technical issues.

“Why are people so shocked at this? It’s tv?” she responded. “Sometimes a camera focus is off or there’s an issue with sound and things have to be filmed again. It’s not a live stream.”

There’s also the fact that multiple cameras film scenes on these kind of programmes and that any discrepancies in the shot can often be put down to different angles. One fan suggested this themselves, writing: “And I’m sure there’s more than one camera.”

Pouring cold water on the conspiracy theory once and for all, a separate fan took to the comments section to argue that one of the screengrabs was from when the Islanders arrived on the date, while the other (including *that* kiss) featured them leaving.

