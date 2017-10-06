Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Holly Hagan has been complaining of having a "boring" weekend - but, since everyone knows 'staying in is the new going out', it still looks like she had a pretty awesome time.

Taking to Twitter around midnight on Saturday/Sunday, the TV beauty hinted she had been having a dull AF weekend.

Instagram

"Can't believe how good (boring) I've been this weekend 😩 the next three of this month are going off💃," she wrote.

From this statement alone, it sounds like the former Geordie Shore babe had been enjoying a quiet weekend in - but it still sounds pretty awesome as she's been catching up on Bake Off, watching X Factor and been getting into the Haloween spirit.

Can't believe how good (boring) I've been this weekend 😩 the next three of this month are going off 💃🏼 — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) October 8, 2017

"Can't believe I've been missing out on the great British bake off like this show is FABULOUS," she tweeted earlier on Saturday.

While an X Factor contestant was giving Holly LIFE as she tweeted: "F**kkk Scarlett I have actual goosebumps off this girl 😱 ❤️ #xfactor."

Hols also suggested she is gearing up for an EPIC Halloween 2017 as she shared a throwback to "When I turned my house into a murder scene and everyone looked INSANE".

With Halloween just a few weeks again, it seems her promise that 'the next three of this month are going off' will lead to some more wild behavious.

WATCH! The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations