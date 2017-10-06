Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

The star says the next three weekends will be a lot more dramatic

Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 12:16

Holly Hagan has been complaining of having a "boring" weekend - but, since everyone knows 'staying in is the new going out', it still looks like she had a pretty awesome time.

Taking to Twitter around midnight on Saturday/Sunday, the TV beauty hinted she had been having a dull AF weekend.

Instagram

"Can't believe how good (boring) I've been this weekend 😩 the next three of this month are going off💃," she wrote.

From this statement alone, it sounds like the former Geordie Shore babe had been enjoying a quiet weekend in - but it still sounds pretty awesome as she's been catching up on Bake Off, watching X Factor and been getting into the Haloween spirit.

"Can't believe I've been missing out on the great British bake off like this show is FABULOUS," she tweeted earlier on Saturday.

While an X Factor contestant was giving Holly LIFE as she tweeted: "F**kkk Scarlett I have actual goosebumps off this girl 😱 ❤️ #xfactor."

When I turned my house into a murder scene and everyone looked INSANE 😈🎃👻

When I turned my house into a murder scene and everyone looked INSANE 😈🎃👻

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

Hols also suggested she is gearing up for an EPIC Halloween 2017 as she shared a throwback to "When I turned my house into a murder scene and everyone looked INSANE".

With Halloween just a few weeks again, it seems her promise that 'the next three of this month are going off' will lead to some more wild behavious.

WATCH! The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations

Latest News

Bella Hadid nipple piercing

Bella Hadid Gets Totally Ridiculed For Calling Trainers 'Dope'

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body shaming

Khloe Kardashian Talks Body Confidence But Refuses To Talk Baby Bumps At First Personal Appearance Since Pregnancy Rumours Started

13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford is an amazing singer

13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Shows Off Incredible Singing Voice

Riverdale Has Just Added A New Hunk To The Cast To Play Betty Cooper's Long Lost Brother

Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott's Fiancé Oliver Cheshire Recounts Taking Down 'Screaming' Uber Driver After Attack Outside Natural History Museum

This Is Why Love Island’s Alex Bowen Has Beef With Ex On The Beach Star Kayleigh Morris

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Kylie Jenner&#039;s new Fall make up collection has arrived

The New Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Fall Range Has Just Launched And It’s To Die For

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Jemma Lucy has a go at Katie Price after Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes accuses her of sending threatening voicemail

Jemma Lucy Gets Involved In Chris Hughes' Text Row With Katie Price 

Sophie Kasaei admits she&#039;s struggling with her weight while filming Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals She’s Struggling With Her Weight While Filming Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei can&#039;t deal with Geordie Shore hangovers now

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson’s Being ‘Really Needy’ While She’s Away From Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Post Malone

Post Malone and 21 Savage Score Their First UK Number 1 Single

Jemma Lucy Vs Katie Price: A Complete History Of Their Brutal Feud

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

New Music Round-Up: Kelela, Charlie Puth, P!nk and More...

More From Holly Hagan

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Cast Transformations

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore

The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations | MTV Celeb

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Holly Hagan Strips Down To A Bikini As She Takes A Swipe At Photoshop Claims

Holly Hagan Reckons Celebrity Big Brother's Sarah Harding Would Fit In On Geordie Shore

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's Latest Sexy Instagram Update Has Left Fans Green With Envy

Holly Hagan rocks lamp shade trousers and the internet loves them
Style

Holly Hagan Dresses Like A Lamp Shade And The Internet Loves It

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Jemma Lucy has a go at Katie Price after Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes accuses her of sending threatening voicemail
Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gets Involved In Chris Hughes' Text Row With Katie Price 

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #7!

Sophie Kasaei can&#039;t deal with Geordie Shore hangovers now
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore