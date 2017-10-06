Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us
The star says the next three weekends will be a lot more dramatic
Holly Hagan has been complaining of having a "boring" weekend - but, since everyone knows 'staying in is the new going out', it still looks like she had a pretty awesome time.
Taking to Twitter around midnight on Saturday/Sunday, the TV beauty hinted she had been having a dull AF weekend.
"Can't believe how good (boring) I've been this weekend 😩 the next three of this month are going off💃," she wrote.
From this statement alone, it sounds like the former Geordie Shore babe had been enjoying a quiet weekend in - but it still sounds pretty awesome as she's been catching up on Bake Off, watching X Factor and been getting into the Haloween spirit.
"Can't believe I've been missing out on the great British bake off like this show is FABULOUS," she tweeted earlier on Saturday.
While an X Factor contestant was giving Holly LIFE as she tweeted: "F**kkk Scarlett I have actual goosebumps off this girl 😱 ❤️ #xfactor."
Hols also suggested she is gearing up for an EPIC Halloween 2017 as she shared a throwback to "When I turned my house into a murder scene and everyone looked INSANE".
With Halloween just a few weeks again, it seems her promise that 'the next three of this month are going off' will lead to some more wild behavious.
