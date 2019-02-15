Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan's Boyfriend Jacob Blyth Went To The Extreme For Her On Valentine's Day

The Geordie Shore star's boyfriend pulled out all the stops.

Friday, February 15, 2019 - 10:08

Let's be honest, social media wasn't lacking Valentine's Day posts from those lucky enough to be in love yesterday.

And while we scrolled past the floods of loved up lasses and lads, we must admit we were particularly impressed with the effort Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan's bae put in.

Play the video to see Holly and Jacob take cuteness to the extreme on Valentine's Day...

Footballer Jacob Blyth made sure Holly felt special af yesterday, with a candlelit (and we're talking A LOT of candles) dinner waiting for her.

Obvs, there was plenty of rose petals involved as well as tealights spelling out both of their initials.

Instagram/hollygshore

And one of the cutest things about it all was the personalised card he made that read: "To Holly my gorgeous Valentine," alongside a cute heart shaped selfie of them.

And Jacob isn't the only one who put a bit of effort in, as Holly herself got dolled up to the nines and invested in some sexy af red lingerie.

Holly later took to Instagram with a couples selfie to thank Jacob.

Instagram/hollygshore

"Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world 🙊😍 my absolute everything, always and forever ❤️ @blythy9," she wrote.

Happy Valentine's Day you two.

