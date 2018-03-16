Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up

As a Geordie Shore alumni Holly Hagan knows a thing or two about tashing on. So it makes sense that she’s just launched a website to help singles do the same.

Hollyshookups.com is the Geordie babe’s very own dating site… well not dating, it’s for hooking up, obvs. Clue is in the name really.

You have to see Holly Hagan's amazing transformation of the years...

“BUZZING to announce I have launched my very own hook up site! Hollyshookups.com 👅 1000s of lads and lasses on there looking for casual dating 💃🏼 message, swap pics, meet up etc,” she announced on Instagram.

“You’ve gotta be over 🔞 but anyone can join from the UK and also Australia 🐨 so what you waiting for sign up, make a profile, add some sexy pics and get started 😈 @hollyshookups,” she added.

The new Instagram page for the site has picked up close to a thousand followers after just a day, and as you’d expect features pictures of Holly looking sexy af to encourage people to join up.

And plenty of fans on social media seem to keen to know if Holly’s signed up to the site herself.

