Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up

Looking for love? Then Holly Hagan’s new dating site is not the one for you…

Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 12:03

As a Geordie Shore alumni Holly Hagan knows a thing or two about tashing on. So it makes sense that she’s just launched a website to help singles do the same. 

Hollyshookups.com is the Geordie babe’s very own dating site… well not dating, it’s for hooking up, obvs. Clue is in the name really. 

You have to see Holly Hagan's amazing transformation of the years... 

“BUZZING to announce I have launched my very own hook up site! Hollyshookups.com 👅 1000s of lads and lasses on there looking for casual dating 💃🏼 message, swap pics, meet up etc,” she announced on Instagram. 

“You’ve gotta be over 🔞 but anyone can join from the UK and also Australia 🐨 so what you waiting for sign up, make a profile, add some sexy pics and get started 😈 @hollyshookups,” she added. 

BUZZING to announce I have launched my very own hook up site! Hollyshookups.com 👅 1000s of lads and lasses on there looking for casual dating 💃🏼 message, swap pics, meet up etc. You’ve gotta be over 🔞 but anyone can join from the UK and also Australia 🐨 so what you waiting for sign up, make a profile, add some sexy pics and get started 😈 @hollyshookups

The new Instagram page for the site has picked up close to a thousand followers after just a day, and as you’d expect features pictures of Holly looking sexy af to encourage people to join up. 

And plenty of fans on social media seem to keen to know if Holly’s signed up to the site herself. 

You have to see Holly Hagan's amazing transformation of the years... 

Latest News

From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Camila Cabelo Denies Taylor Swift Convinced Her To Quit Fifth Harmony
 Camila Cabello Denies Taylor Swift Convinced Her To Quit Fifth Harmony
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up
Vicky Pattison shares naked bathtub selfie as she enjoy a luxury bath in South Africa
Vicky Pattison Fulfils New Year’s Resolution With Naked Outdoor Bathtub Selfie
Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
The Woman Who Shot And Killed Her Boyfriend In A YouTube Stunt Gets Jailtime
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Halsey
New Music Round-Up: Halsey, Charlie Puth, Louisa
Liam Payne Hints He's Going To Miss His And Cheryl's Son's First Birthday
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Kendall Jenner Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Her Lip Tattoo: "I Was Drunk!"
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About The Birth Of Stormi Webster For The First Time
15 Celeb Snogs You'll Wish You Were A Part Of
All The Kardashians' Beauty Hacks In One Place
9 Boner Hacks Every Dude Should Know
Iconic Jacqueline Wilson Characters Who Probably Shaped You As A Person
Selena Gomez 'Suffered From Depression' After Undergoing Kidney Transplant
From Charlotte Crosby To Harry Styles: 12 Celebrities Who Have Totally Broken Down on TV

More From Holly Hagan

The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up
Charlotte Crosby is bored of talking about plastic surgery and can understand why other celebrities lie about it
TV Shows
QUIZ: How Charlotte Crosby Are You?
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Reveals Surprising Reason Her Body Looks So Banging RN
Fans Can’t Get Over How Ripped Holly Hagan's Abs Look In This Crop Top
Geordie Shore
The Geordie Shore Girls' Sexiest Snaps Ever
From Charlotte Crosby To Marnie Simpson: The Geordie Shore Girls' Most Unashamedly Sexy Snaps Ever
Geordie Shore
The Geordie Shore Girls' Sexiest Snaps Ever | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Takes Down Body-Shamers In The Best Way
Holly Hagan shows off the results of her time at Thailand fitness retreat - look at her amazing abs
Holly Hagan’s Abs Are Out Of Control Amazing RN
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Praised By Fans After Posting Real Time Updates Of Anxiety Struggle
Holly Hagan Goes Full On Ice Princess With Long Silver Hair Extensions

Trending Articles

Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Liam Payne Hints He's Going To Miss His And Cheryl's Son's First Birthday
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'