Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan's Latest Sexy Instagram Update Has Left Fans Green With Envy

The former Geordie Shore star looked sizzling in a leaf print outfit

Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 16:01

Holly Hagan has been driving her fans green with envy after showing off in a jaw-dropping body suit.

The former Geordie Shore babe looks incredible as she poses in heels and a bust bursting outfit.

Instagram

With green leaf print covering her body, Hols can be seen showing off her incredible curves - and her impressively toned body.

The outfit features an abs flashing segment that is cut open to expose some flesh.

Sharing the image - while wearing some impressive heels - Holly captured the snap on Instagram as “Theresa Green”.

💚👀 Wearing @marniegshore lenses @ispyeyes in olive tree 🌿

💚👀 Wearing @marniegshore lenses @ispyeyes in olive tree 🌿

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

And fans flocked to the comments section to tell her how incredible she looks - with a hint of envy from some.

"OMG u look fcuking amazing,” one fan wrote, adding: "so feckin jealous.”

Another fan was more impressed by what was UNDER Holly’s eye-grabbing outfit, writing: "Wow what a amazing body”.

