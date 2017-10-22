Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan's Rock Solid Abs Are The Only Gym Inspiration We'll Ever Need

As throwback pics go, this upload takes the gong for being the most motivational.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 14:35

We can all agree that Holly Hagan is one of those girls who is luckiest enough to be blessed with a body carved by literal angels, but her rock solid abs deserve some kind of official award.

The former Geordie Shore lass is naturally a huge fan of posting bikini pics because a) she looks like a Missguided model and b) she also happens to have a great selection of swimwear in her cupboard. No lie.

Let's all get checking out Holly Hagan's incredible transformation over the years...

Even so, fans were left with their eyeballs popping out of their literal skulls when Holly uploaded a throwback pic from her Summer break in Thailand. 

"Wow holly you look unreal 😍😍" one person wrote, as another said: "Slaying it girl" and someone else chipped in with some appreciation for her figure: "Wowsers hot body."

One way flight back to Thailand please ☀️🌴

One way flight back to Thailand please ☀️🌴

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

This comes hot on the heels of that time Holly posted an image of her peachy behind purely because "it looks good" - which also happens to be the time she completely solidified herself as our life inspiration.

What a woman.

My bum looked good so I'm posting 🤷🏼‍♀️ last one promise 😅

My bum looked good so I'm posting 🤷🏼‍♀️ last one promise 😅

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

Anyone else feeling a tiny dollop of regret about all those consecutive years of sacking off the gym? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

