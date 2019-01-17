Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring

Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan has jumped on the latest trend that's doing the rounds on social media and shared her 10-year transformation, but it's not her changing looks that have got us feeling inspired.

While the lass did share how much her face has changed in that time, she took a moment to tell her fans just how much she's grown as a person in the last decade.

Play the video to see Holly document her cheek filler and smile line removal procedures...

Addressing her obviously evolved aesthetic since 2009, Holly began by writing: "16-26 🙈 I mean i was obsessed with my cheek piercing and I’m sure we all had the same eyebrows 😂."

But things got real when she explained her personal growth: "But aside from looks, the girl on the left was so lost, she didn’t have a clue who she was so she’d put on an act that she didn’t give a fuck when actually she cared too much," she wrote.

She added: "I wish I could tell her to chill and that everything was going to work out in the end 💕 ."

Holly concluded her inspirational message: "The girl on the right is strong, independent, and fully accepting of who she is. She knows her worth and won’t accept anything less."

"It’s taken 10 years, be kind to yourself throughout your journey 💕."

And this is exactly why Holly is one of the mintest lasses around.

Obviously checking out how much everyone's looks have changed in the past ten years is SO entertaining (srsly, we've never been so enthralled by our Insta feeds), but we love that Holly took a sec to consider how much she's grown as a person.

Instagram/hollygshore

And fans were living for Holly's words, as one person commented: "I loved her from the start! she teaches all us women to love ourselves however we look and to be true to who you are, and if you’re happy f**k what anyone else thinks! 💕," and another added: "This is the nicest and most real quote I’ve seen with all of these challenges 🖤 x."

From 16 to 26, the lass has grown into a total boss and we're so here for it.