People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion

Holly Hagan has once again proved that she’s hilarious on all social-media platforms after penning the perfect caption on a recent picture of the Geordie Shore gang.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to upload a snap of herself, Chloe Ferry, Charlotte Crosby, Abbie Holborn, and Sophie Kasaei all posing in beachwear on their current girls’ trip to Ibiza.

Now get checking out the cosmetic surgery episode of That's What She Said...

With plenty of people cracking jokes about how the ladies all look very similar, Holly decided to pip the trolls to be post by writing: “When you all have the same surgeon 😜😂 - @bondisands#bondisandssuncare #bondisands.”

Followers and fellow celebrities were loving how honest the caption was, with TOWIE’s Vas J Morgan responding: “Funniest caption I’ve ever seen. Literally 😂” as a fan wrote that Holly “looks out of this world.”

This comes amid reports that Charlotte Crosby has removed her breast implants after experiencing “shooting pains and dull aches” in her left breast: "I kind of regretted the implants for a long time so it’s a huge sense of relief,” she told The Sun.

"I wish I had never gone ahead with it in the first place. I wish I had just had the symmastia fixed. I am finally back to myself. I prefer my natural body. I was crazy to ever get those implants in. I am back to my natural normal boobs.”

Good on the Geordie girls for being so candid about their decision to undergo cosmetic surgery and for their transparency when things don’t work out the way they first wanted.

Have a magical trip, ladies!