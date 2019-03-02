Holly Hagan

Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan

The definition of a true friend

Sunday, March 3, 2019 - 10:34

 

Vicky Pattison has proved that she’s the ultimate hypewoman after leaving the most priceless comment on a recent picture of Holly Hagan.

The former Geordie Shore lass was innocently swiping through her feed when she came across a bomb image of her pal wearing a pair of orange snakeskin trousers coupled with a tiny black bardot top.

Now get checking out that time Holly Hagan shared the healing process from her laser facial... 

She was naturally loving the end result and took to the comments section to write what every friend thinks when they catch their BFF looking like a million dollars: “YOU ARE TOO F***ING FIT BRUV."

For her part, Holly then replied with three love heart emojis as more friends and fans came forward to argue that she looks 10/10 sensational in the shot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

“So f**king fit,” one person said, as another pointed out that her face is looking just as fantastic as her figure: “You look amazing Holly. Make up on point as per. Go girl!”

Another wrote that her body transformation is seriously inspiring: “You have come so far 🔥 it's one thing to lose weight but to toned and completely transform is another you go girl 😍”

“Curves. On. Point!!” a fourth fan replied, as a fifth wanted to know exactly how to recreate the Pretty Little Thing look from top to toe: “Where are these leggings from Holly? You look unreal btw.”

This look would definitely take some serious confidence to pull off, but Holly is 100% working it.

