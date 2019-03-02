Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan

Vicky Pattison has proved that she’s the ultimate hypewoman after leaving the most priceless comment on a recent picture of Holly Hagan.

The former Geordie Shore lass was innocently swiping through her feed when she came across a bomb image of her pal wearing a pair of orange snakeskin trousers coupled with a tiny black bardot top.

She was naturally loving the end result and took to the comments section to write what every friend thinks when they catch their BFF looking like a million dollars: “YOU ARE TOO F***ING FIT BRUV."

For her part, Holly then replied with three love heart emojis as more friends and fans came forward to argue that she looks 10/10 sensational in the shot.

“So f**king fit,” one person said, as another pointed out that her face is looking just as fantastic as her figure: “You look amazing Holly. Make up on point as per. Go girl!”

Another wrote that her body transformation is seriously inspiring: “You have come so far 🔥 it's one thing to lose weight but to toned and completely transform is another you go girl 😍”

“Curves. On. Point!!” a fourth fan replied, as a fifth wanted to know exactly how to recreate the Pretty Little Thing look from top to toe: “Where are these leggings from Holly? You look unreal btw.”

This look would definitely take some serious confidence to pull off, but Holly is 100% working it.